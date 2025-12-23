2027: We’ll rather die than be rigged out, Ugochinyere fumes

Ugochinyere

By Emmanuel Iheaka

IMo State — Member of the House of Representatives for Ideato Federal Constituency, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, has vowed never to allow anyone to rig the forthcoming 2027 elections in his constituency.

Ugochinyere spoke during a reception organised in his honour by residents of Ideato South Local Government Area on Tuesday. Originally scheduled to hold at Central School 2, Aforukwu, Isiekenezi, the event was relocated to the private residence of former Peoples Democratic Party chairman in Ideato South, Chief Bonny Ebili, after heavily armed security personnel and an armoured personnel carrier sealed off the school.

The lawmaker condemned the action, describing it as a threat to democracy. He reiterated his determination to resist intimidation and protect the constitutional rights of his constituents.

“The Imo State Police Command and the state government, without provocation, sealed the reception venue just hours before the event. This is madness, and it’s not even an election year yet,” Ugochinyere said.

He accused the authorities of attempting to suppress civic participation, warning that such actions would not succeed. “We have shown maturity and strength, but we cannot negotiate our constitutional rights. Nobody can force us to surrender them,” he added.

Ugochinyere also highlighted his developmental initiatives in the constituency, noting that resources which could have been diverted to suppress civic activities were instead used to build schools, install solar lights, and provide boreholes.

“It would be easier for them to write their own will than to write the election result. It can never happen. This is exactly the kind of energy that led to the collapse of democracy in 1983. We, as lovers of democracy, will not allow history to repeat itself,” he stressed.