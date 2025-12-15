2027: Tinubu’s reforms crucial for long-term stability, growth — Ondo APC chairman

…Says President’s support groups in state are orderly

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, has described the ongoing economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu as difficult but necessary steps toward achieving long-term national stability and sustainable growth.

Adetimehin stated this during a chat with journalists in Akure, where he likened the current economic challenges to the “birth pains” of a new Nigeria under President Tinubu’s leadership.

He described the President as a “messiah” divinely sent to reposition the country after years of economic and institutional decline, insisting that Nigerians are already beginning to see the positive outcomes of the reforms.

According to him, the gradual reduction in the prices of food items across markets is a clear indication that the policies of the Tinubu administration are yielding results.

“President Bola Tinubu is a messiah sent by God to Nigeria at this critical time. When you talk about economic reforms, you can see his efforts, particularly in infrastructural development,” Adetimehin said.

“Last year, a bag of rice sold for almost ₦120,000, but today you can buy the same bag for about ₦51,000. The same applies to other food items. Gradually, prices are coming down.”

He urged Nigerians to exercise patience and continue to support the President, noting that reforms such as the removal of fuel subsidy, tax restructuring and broader economic stabilisation measures were designed to reposition the country for sustainable development.

Adetimehin commended APC supporters for their resilience amid the current economic realities and expressed confidence that Nigerians would soon feel the full impact of the policies of the APC-led administration.

The Ondo APC chairman also reaffirmed the party’s commitment to mobilising grassroots support for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election, adding that the party would continue to sensitise citizens on the objectives and benefits of the President’s economic reforms.

Addressing concerns over the activities of various support groups campaigning for President Tinubu’s re-election in the state, Adetimehin clarified that such groups are loyal members of the APC and are operating in an orderly manner.

“The support groups are simply pressure groups working with the party. They are loyal to the APC under my watch. I will never allow the party to be balkanised under my leadership,” he said.

“They are doing a lot to energise the party, and I commend their efforts.”

He further called on APC members in the state to remain united and loyal, stressing that internal cohesion is critical to the success of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The APC in Ondo State is solidly behind President Tinubu. We must remain focused, avoid distractions, and work together to ensure the success of his programmes and the continued dominance of our party,” Adetimehin added.