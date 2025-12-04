2027: Tinubu appoints Ezenwa as Anambra’s Renewed Hope Ambassador

President Bola Tinubu

By Vincent Ujumadu

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Chief Okey Ezenwa as the Anambra State Renewed Hope Ambassador for the 2027 presidential election mobilization.

Ezenwa, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, is among the appointees representing the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory under the Renewed Hope Ambassadors initiative for the 2027 re-election campaign.

The inauguration of the ambassadors was performed in Abuja by Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Senator Hope Uzodimma, who was appointed National Coordinator of Renewed Hope Ambassadors by President Tinubu on November 25.

Addressing journalists in Awka on Thursday, Ezenwa expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the appointment, describing it as a call to mobilize support for the President in Anambra and the broader South East region.

According to Ezenwa, President Tinubu deserves widespread backing due to his track record in office, particularly his efforts to uplift the South East through initiatives such as the South East Development Commission (SEDC), which aims to drive economic and social development in the region.

He said:

“The President is a bold leader who ensures fairness, equity, and transparency in governance. Many federal roads in the South East that were previously dilapidated or abandoned are now being rehabilitated or reconstructed. He is a visionary leader who makes decisions for the long-term benefit of the country and her citizens. Such a leader deserves our collective support to achieve his laudable programmes.”

Ezenwa also highlighted Tinubu’s interventions in tackling security and economic challenges since assuming office, noting that policies and engagements across the six geopolitical zones have contributed to reduced prices of food and other essential commodities.

He commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for his appointment as National Coordinator, describing him as a visionary and hardworking leader who has inspired transformative developments in Imo State.

“I am delighted to work under Governor Uzodimma. His dedication and leadership will guide us in ensuring the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Ezenwa added.

Recall that during the inauguration, Uzodimma charged the ambassadors to return to their states and begin immediate mobilization for the President’s 2027 re-election campaign, emphasizing that their work starts without delay.