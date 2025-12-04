Peter Obi

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, has condemned the alleged distribution of luxury vehicles to state coordinators of a new political mobilisation platform linked to the Federal Government.

In a statement on Thursday, Obi described the move as a profound insensitivity” to Nigerians’ suffering.

The former governor of Anambra was reacting to reports that President Bola Tinubu presented Toyota Land Cruiser jeeps, Toyota Hilux trucks, and Hummer buses to state coordinators of a political structure known as the Renewed Hope Ambassadors ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In the statement posted on his X account and titled “Distribution of Campaign Vehicles: Profound Insensitivity and Abuse of Trust,” Obi criticised the alleged development as an example of misplaced priorities amid widespread hardship.

“At a time when Nigerians are struggling with hunger, unemployment, and insecurity, the decision of any government to allocate limited public resources for distributing luxury vehicles… is not only insensitive but also represents a serious moral failure,” he said.

Obi argued that governance should focus on alleviating the suffering of citizens, not showcasing political muscle through expensive vehicles.

“While ordinary Nigerians are grappling with poverty and hopelessness, those in leadership positions continue to flaunt their wealth by driving brand-new Land Cruisers, Hiluxes, and Hummers,” he said, adding that such actions “treat the suffering of the people as mere background for political theatrics.”

Obi said the reported distribution was “unacceptable,” noting that leaders should prioritise hunger relief, healthcare, job creation, and security.

“Leadership, especially in these challenging times, should focus on providing food for the hungry, ensuring access to healthcare for the sick, restoring hope for millions of unemployed youth, and securing our communities. It should not be about parading luxury vehicles or campaigning for votes,” he said.

He also described the alleged development as a breach of public trust. “This is not governance. It reflects a profound insensitivity and an abuse of public trust disguised as a political strategy,” he stated.

Obi further lamented that many Nigerian families are struggling with school fees, maternal health crises, and rising insecurity while the government reportedly directs resources to campaign-related activities.

“This tragic misplacement of priorities is unacceptable,” he said.

Vanguard News