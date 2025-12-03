2027: Professional group adopts Jandor for Lagos guber

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A group, Eko United, has expressed support for the Lagos governorship ambition of the Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement and an All Progressives Congress, APC, stalwart, Dr. Olajide Adediran, in the 2027 election.

Eko United, a coalition of Lagos professionals and innovators driving progressive governance, made the declaration on Tuesday at the official unveiling of the support platform, tagged “Progressive Lagos Initiative,” LPI, held at Victoria Island, Lagos.

Recall that Jandor had earlier declared his ambition to contest under the APC platform and succeed the incumbent Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in the 2027 gubernatorial election.

The convener of the group, Wole Olagundoye, in his address, explained that the group decided to launch the initiative to actualise the greater Lagos dreams of a courageous, visionary, data-driven leader, Adediran’s Governorship ambition.

The Progressive Lagos Initiative is a governance engine, a platform for professionals, technocrats, academics, innovators, and leaders across sectors to contribute practical reforms to the development of the State.

According to Olagundoye, “Lagos professionals, captains of industry, and brilliant minds who make this state the heartbeat of Africa, I say a very good morning to you all.

“Eko United is a coalition of Lagos professionals and innovators driving progressive governance. We mobilize elite expertise and champion stability, competence, and visionary leadership, all to advance a smarter, more prosperous Lagos.

“For decades, the grassroots of Lagos have carried the political responsibility of sustaining democracy and leadership. They have shown up. They have defended the mandate. They have been the frontline of Lagos politics, passionately and consistently.

“But now, the moment has come for the elite class of Lagos, the thinkers, builders, and innovators, to step up as co-architects of our collective future.

“Today, we stand before you with one clear mission: to unlock the full power of professional intellect in shaping governance, ensuring that those who build Lagos economically must also build Lagos politically.

“As a fix towards creating a platform that will encourage better involvement and participation, we are gathered here to officially launch the Progressive Lagos Initiative (PLI), a knowledge powerhouse and a coalition of great minds who refuse to watch from the sidelines while Lagos advances into the future.”

Why PLI

He continued, “Lagos has grown into a global megacity, a place of unrelenting ambition and innovation, but rapid growth brings new complexities, bigger challenges and bigger expectations.

“And for too long, our brightest solutions have remained outside the decision table. Today, that must change. We are unleashing Lagos’s intellectual capital to shape its next phase of development.

“We must acknowledge this truth: Lagos is not stagnant. Successive administrations have laid strong foundations. Building on the efforts of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government to explore creative and innovative solutions to push Lagos forward and attain its true stature in thoughts and practice, we must build further and think bigger. The future requires innovation, and innovation requires ideas, your ideas.

“In our search for leadership alignment, we met a courageous, visionary, data-driven leader, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran Jandor, a grassroots political force, a business-minded solution driver and a unifier of diverse Lagos interests.

“It is worthy of note that we met with him as a team and informed him of our unanimous decision to adopt him as the beacon that signposts the practical path to actualising the Lagos we all desire.

“He wholeheartedly accepted and stated his readiness, precedent on two key points; one is for the PLI to give similar resounding support for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 and two, unwavering loyalty to APC regardless of the outcome of its 2027 governorship primaries, because unity enables continuity in governance.

“And we agree to the conditions because governance is not chaos; it is structure, stability, and smart leadership. Within that structure, we believe JANDOR is the most compelling implementer of Lagos’s next-level vision.

“To the elite minds of Lagos, you power the economy, you build innovation, you sustain the city’s growth. Now, bring your expertise into governance. Join the Progressive Lagos Initiative. Submit your proposals. Contribute to the blueprint for a Greater Lagos Progression.

“The platform is open, enter with your intellect. This is bigger than politics; this is Lagos Progressing.

“We are not merely supporting a candidate. We are building the policy engine of the next administration, a smarter Lagos, a richer Lagos, a more globally competitive Lagos, a Lagos shaped by its brightest minds. And our conviction is bold and clear, with JANDOR as Implementer-in-Chief, Lagos will rise into the future with unstoppable momentum.

“We are not unaware that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has not yet lifted the ban on campaigns for the 2027 general elections. Eko United is simply sensitizing Lagos’ elite and professionals to get prepared for the important civic assignment ahead.

“The future is calling. The grassroots have played their part. Now, it is your turn. Join the Progressive Lagos Initiatives. Visit ProgressiveLagosInitiative.org to begin the journey.

“Let your ideas roar louder than the traffic in Ojota, let your innovation shine brighter than the Lekki skyline, let your involvement be more visible than the shorelines of Ishagira. Let your voice sit at the front, not the sidelines.

“Together, we will build a Lagos powered by intellect, strengthened by unity, and driven by visionary leadership. A Lagos that JANDOR will proudly govern come 2027.”

Vanguard News