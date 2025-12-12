2027: Our strength is in the streets, not state houses — ADC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared that it is fast becoming Nigeria’s most credible political alternative ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying its rise is powered by ordinary citizens rather than political elites.

The party said that although it does not control any state government, its expanding grassroots network positions it at the centre of the country’s evolving opposition movement.

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, stated this on Friday during an interview on Arise TV’s The Morning Show, where he spoke on the party’s preparations for 2027 and its claim of overtaking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Nigeria’s main opposition platform.

The anchors referenced the ADC’s recent inauguration of a presidential campaign committee in Delta State and similar structures being launched nationwide, questioning how the party intends to challenge the APC’s dominance without governors or state-controlled machinery.

Abdullahi dismissed the idea that the 2027 election is already a done deal for the ruling APC, describing it as a “psychological narrative” crafted to create an illusion of inevitability.

“We saw this in 2007 and 2011 when the PDP controlled almost everything, yet still felt compelled to rig massively. What is happening today is simply history repeating itself,” he said.

He argued that governors defecting to the APC were motivated by fear, not conviction.

“It takes conviction, character, courage and belief in the nation to join the opposition as a sitting governor. Those crossing over lack that,” he stated.

Abdullahi maintained that while the APC may command the support of state governors, it has failed to win the confidence of everyday Nigerians.

“What about the people? No amount of whitewashing can erase what Nigerians are going through. That is where the ADC’s strength lies — with the people, not the state houses,” he said.

He disclosed that the party has established 28 state headquarters in the last five months, crediting the growth to citizens determined to protect democratic competition.

Responding to concerns that the ADC could face internal crises similar to those seen in the Labour Party after the 2023 elections, Abdullahi said the turbulence within the LP, PDP and SDP was not accidental.

“The ruling party has made every effort to destabilise opposition parties. That is why the ADC emerged — because the others had become non-viable. They send troops to restore democracy in Benin Republic, but at home they use legalism and the judiciary to undermine democracy. If that isn’t hypocrisy, what is?” he asked.

He said attempts by some actors to push INEC to deregister the ADC were part of the same pattern.

On the Atiku–Obi dynamic within the opposition, Abdullahi acknowledged it as a factor but not the overriding challenge many portray it to be.

“Nobody in the ADC is discussing presidential candidates at this time. Yes, it is an issue, but it is not just about Atiku and Obi. There are others interested in running,” he said.

He added that the party is already in discussion with figures across various political platforms as it works toward building a broader coalition for 2027.

“We will attempt consensus. If that fails, we will open the field. Democracy must never be reduced to two individuals,” he said.

With the PDP in what he described as “disarray” and other opposition platforms weakened by internal conflicts, Abdullahi said the ADC has effectively taken up the mantle of Nigeria’s main opposition.

“As Dr. Abati asked recently, which PDP are we even talking about — this one or that one? Today, the real opposition in Nigeria is the ADC,” he said.