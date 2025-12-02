Media entrepreneur and chieftain of the , Dele Momodu, has said the Nigerian opposition is ill-prepared to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

He maintained that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar remains the only contender with the structure and seriousness required for the race.

In a statement posted on his verified X account, Momodu questioned how opposition presidential hopefuls plan to defeat Tinubu when they have yet to agree on a unified strategy.

“I often wonder how some opposition Presidential aspirants can think of knocking out President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027… when they have not even come together to agree on a common strategy. Let me emphasize that contesting for the highest office in any country is no child’s place,” he wrote.

Describing Atiku as the only aspirant demonstrating readiness for the contest, Momodu said the former vice president “is meticulously and practically pursuing his dreams,” noting that the 2027 poll will be his seventh attempt at the presidency.

“The only opposition leader who seems to understand what it takes to be competitive is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,” he said.

EXPERIENCE IS THE BEST TEACHER…



I often wonder how some opposition Presidential aspirants can think of knocking out PRESIDENT BOLA AHMED TINUBU in 2027 (that's barely one year away) when they have not even come together to agree on a common strategy. Let me emphasize that… pic.twitter.com/55Hu78z1mi — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) December 2, 2025

According to him, defeating an incumbent like Tinubu will require far more than online support or political rhetoric.

“It would require a stupendous war chest… extensive and nationwide structures, religious balancing and overwhelming support from ethnic groups,” he added.

Momodu argued that many opposition figures appear unprepared or have “given up on their dreams,” suggesting some may not mind Tinubu remaining in office.

“As for me and my house, many of the opposition figures are just not ready. It is either they’ve given up on their dreams or they don’t mind Tinubu continuing with this charade of a government,” he said.

Earlier, the publisher of Ovation Magazine alleged that President Tinubu is using the recent withdrawal of police escorts from VIPs as a political tool against Atiku.

According to him, when the directive was announced, he ‘smelled a rat’ alleging that ‘Atiku was one of the main targets’ of the directive.

Momodu warned that the political climate ahead of 2027 demands vigilance from opposition actors, adding that only a coordinated and well-resourced challenge can stand a chance against Tinubu.

Vanguard News