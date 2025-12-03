2027: Onaiyekan urges overhaul of electoral system

Cardinal John Onaiyekan

Cardinal John Onaiyekan, former Archbishop of Abuja, has urged a genuine overhaul of the electoral system that births the election of leaders through transparent and credible polls.

Onaiyekan made the call on Wednesday in Abuja at a public presentation of two books by Dr Etta Peters, a former don: The Quintessential Leader and Canons of Leadership.

The former president of the Christian Association of Nigeria urged Nigerians to ensure free and fair elections as the nation gears up for the 2027 general elections.

The cardinal emphasised that the persistent problems facing Nigeria were rooted in defective electoral processes rather than any inherent flaw in the character of its citizens.

He warned that the nation’s challenge stemmed from a system that allows a select group of political operatives to dictate candidates and manipulate vote counts, undermining the democratic will of the people.

The cardinal said the world’s problems, including Nigeria’s, were rooted in leadership, not in the people themselves.

“Nigerians are good people,” he asserted, “but if we have bad leaders, things go wrong.”

Onaiyekan traced the nation’s electoral woes back to 1999.

He claimed that a clique of self‑styled political leaders convenes behind closed doors to hand‑pick candidates, then manipulates the vote count to suit their interests.

“The height of this is that we vote and they cut our votes,” the cardinal said, urging citizens to hold firm for a genuinely democratic system in the run‑up to the 2027 polls.

He warned that a well‑performing government could earn a second term, but only if it respects the will of the electorate.

The cardinal also criticised prohibitive candidacy fees of around N30 million by some political parties, questioning how ordinary citizens could meet such demands without resorting to corruption.

He called for a revision of electoral laws to allow independent candidates to contest, arguing that this would reduce the monopoly of party machines.

He acknowledged that independent candidacy might not immediately translate to success at the presidential level.

Onaiyekan, however, noted that this would make a tangible difference in local government elections and help loosen the grip of party elites who treat political structures as personal business.

He further decried that many political structures had become “money banks” owned by a few, rather than serving the public good.

“They should rip themselves,” he quipped, urging the nation’s leaders to prioritise the country’s welfare over personal enrichment.

The cardinal reiterated the need for a secular, law‑abiding state where citizens can move freely, children can attend school, and the rule of law prevails.

The author of the book emphasised the importance of leadership in solving Nigeria’s problems, stating that the country’s current situation was a result of leadership failure.

Peter, who authored the books “THE QUINTESSENTIAL LEADER” and “CANONS OF LEADERSHIP”, believes that getting leadership right is key to solving everything else.

He said that Nigeria had become a nation of indigence rather than citizens, and that the day Nigerians rise up and become citizens, the country would become an elder.

The author explained that his inspiration for writing the books stemmed from his research into the essential qualities of a good leader.

He said he discovered that a good leader can take any nation, organisation, or society out of the woods, and decided to share his findings with the world.

Peter emphasised that the solution to Nigeria’s problems lies in the ballot box, not the barrel of a gun.

He decried the prevalence of coups d’état in Africa, stating that it’s unfortunate that, in the 21st century, countries still experience such undemocratic changes in government.

He stressed the importance of literacy, stating that illiteracy was not just the inability to read and write, but also the failure to use one’s knowledge to improve oneself.

Peter urged Nigerians to cultivate a culture of reading, stating that the more you read, the better you become.

The author also highlighted the need for Nigerians to move from mere spectators to active citizens, taking charge of their own destinies.

He believes that with the right leadership, Nigeria can overcome its challenges and become a prosperous nation.

The books were reviewed by Dr Bona Ugwuja, the Supreme Subordinate Knight of Saints International and Prof. Camillus Oguakwa.

Ugwuja, who reviewed the title “Canons of Leadership”, said that leadership at all levels must possess noble character with the ability to carry citizens along in decision-making.

Ugwuaja, while reviewing “The Quintessential Leader”, said the book offered principles and pathways to solving Nigeria’s problems, and hoped that it would inspire a new generation of leaders to take the country forward.

Vanguard News