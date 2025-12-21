2027: Obi slams Reps for failing to criminalise vote-buying

Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has criticised the House of Representatives for failing to criminalise vote-buying at the level of party primaries, describing the decision as a setback for Nigeria’s democracy ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, the former Anambra State governor said many Nigerians had hoped lawmakers would take a firm and decisive stand against what he described as the “cancer of vote-buying” that has continued to undermine the country’s democratic process.

Obi said the refusal by the House to criminalise vote-buying at party primaries amounted to protecting a broken political system rather than safeguarding Nigeria’s future.

“By refusing to criminalise vote-buying at the foundational stage of party primaries, the House has chosen to protect a broken system rather than safeguard the nation’s future,” he wrote.

According to him, credible elections cannot emerge from corrupt foundations, stressing that any genuine effort to end vote-buying must begin at the primaries, where candidates are first selected.

“Any effort to stop vote-buying must begin at the primaries. Without addressing the problem at its roots, any measures taken later will lack the strength to endure,” Obi said.

The former governor warned that a democracy driven by inducement and bribery cannot deliver national progress, adding that a system where votes are bought and sold amounts to a “criminal marketplace” rather than true democracy.

Obi also expressed concern that the culture of vote-buying has spread beyond formal political contests, noting that it is now evident in town unions, village associations, clubs and even student elections.

“Disturbingly, the culture of vote-buying has now trickled down even to town unions, village unions, clubs and associations, as well as student elections, emulating fraudulent politicians,” he said.

He urged lawmakers and political stakeholders to prioritise electoral reforms ahead of 2027, insisting that Nigeria’s democratic future must not be compromised.

“A New Nigeria is possible, but only if we confront these practices boldly and insist that integrity begins at the very start of our electoral process,” Obi added.

Vanguard News