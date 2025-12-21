2027: Mass resignations rock Niger PDP over leadership crisis

By Luminous Jannamike

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State has been thrown into fresh turmoil following the resignation of Engr. Abdullahi Isah Jankara and thousands of party members, deepening fears over the party’s unity as the countdown to the 2027 general elections begins.

The mass exit followed a tense meeting over the weekend in Lapai Local Government Area, where aggrieved members confronted the party’s leadership over lingering grievances.

What unfolded at the meeting laid bare the growing frustration within the party, with members openly questioning the credibility of its leadership and the state of internal democracy. Rather than easing tensions, the gathering exposed deep cracks that had long been simmering beneath the surface.

Speaking at the meeting, Jankara addressed controversies arising from the PDP congress and the council election, clarifying disputed issues while acknowledging the depth of anger and disappointment among members.

He expressed dismay at what he described as the leadership’s failure to fulfil promises made to loyal party members, saying repeated calls for reform had been ignored, leaving him with no option but to leave the party.

Those present reached a broad consensus that the party had fallen short in key areas, including transparency, inclusion and respect for ward-level input, issues they said had alienated the grassroots.

Members also linked their grievances to wider national challenges facing the PDP, arguing that unresolved leadership tussles and internal disputes at the centre had encouraged impunity and weakened accountability at the state and local levels.

They accused the party leadership of sidelining the grassroots during the recent council election, alleging that despite extensive ward-level mobilisation, key decisions were imposed from above, leaving local structures powerless.

“We are tired of being used and discarded. The party has become a family business where only a few are benefiting. We are not seeing the leadership we deserve, and it’s time for change,” they said.

Vanguard News