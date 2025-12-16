2027: Forum reaffirms Enugu zoning principle, champions Gov. Mbah’s re-election

A political support group, Enugu State Unity Forum (EUF), has initiated a grassroots sensitization and mobilization campaign in the Enugu North Senatorial District for Governor Peter Mbah’s re-election in 2027.

This was even as the group and the people of Enugu North Senatorial District recommitted to power rotation in the state, saying that Mbah would complete the turn of Enugu East Zone by 2031.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Enugu North Senatorial District chapter of EUF at the Nsukka Local Government Secretariat on Monday, the Forum’s Coordinator for Nsukka Zone and an associate professor, Ikechukwu Ibenekwu, said the Forum was made up of adult residents of Enugu State passionate about the good governance of Gov. Mbah in the state.

“EUF is composed of people from various backgrounds, including political, professional, religious, and community sectors, market people, among others.

“For those of us in Enugu North, our primary target is to initiate a grassroots mobilization and sensitization across the local government areas and political wards in the zone to garner support for the governor, whom everybody is attesting has performed wonderfully well.

“The governor has taken the state to the next level with his people-oriented and inclusive governance, touching and reactivating every sector of the state’s economy simultaneously. So, what this Forum is doing is to reciprocate his good gestures by mobilizing support for him,” he stated.

Meanwhile, in their separate remarks, the Council Chairmen of the six LGAs in Enugu North commended the founders of the Forum for recognizing the massive and transformative work of Gov. Mbah in Enugu State.

The Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Engr. Jude Asogwa, said that the governor’s inclusive approach, which uses the 260 wards as the basis for the distribution of democracy dividends, had armed Mbah and APC supporters in the zone with bragging rights ahead of the 2027 general election.

“It simply means that our zone, which has 102 out of the 260 wards in the state, gets more of the 260 Smart Green Schools, more of the 260 Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres, and more of the 260 Farm Estates, among other democracy dividends.

“So, many projects are going on simultaneously in the three senatorial zones today because our capacity governor does not discriminate in his developmental agenda in the state.

“Again, Governor Mbah has not only done well in Enugu State but has been adjudged the best governor in the country at the moment,” Asogwa stated.

The traditional rulers, on their part, in restating their commitment to the zoning principle, said Mbah’s second tenure was guaranteed to enable him complete Enugu East’s turn.

The traditional ruler of Nkpunano community, Nsukka LGA, Igwe Patrick Okoro, who spoke on behalf of other traditional rulers present, also said that “all traditional rulers in the zone are solidly behind Mbah’s second tenure because he has done marvellously well in his first tenure.”

The high point of the event was the official inauguration of Enugu North Senatorial District, local government areas, and ward executives of the Enugu State Unity Forum.

Barr. Friday Omeke also administered the oath of office to the Enugu North zonal executive of EUF, while Hon. Felix Asadu administered the oath to the local government and ward executives of the Forum.

The event witnessed a massive turnout by the political leaders and people of the six local government areas that make up Enugu North Senatorial District.

Prayers were also offered for Mbah, his administration and Enugu State.