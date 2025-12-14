2026: We are set to reclaim Osun, Tinubu boasts

Tinubu

…as Oyebamiji emerges APC candidate

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja and Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji on his emergence as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State following the party’s primary election held on Saturday.

The president boasted that the journey to reclaim the state in 2026 for the progressives had begun.

He also praised Osun APC for the unity and spirit of reconciliation that preceded and also permeated the primary election conducted through affirmation.

Tinubu applauded all the aspirants who stepped down in favour of Oyebamiji, demonstrating party loyalty and a collective commitment to the APC’s ideals.

The president urged the candidate to be magnanimous in victory by embracing all party leaders and former aspirants, ensuring inclusivity and cohesion as the party moves forward in the political process.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, he was quoted as saying: “The journey to reclaim Osun State for the progressive fold in the 2026 governorship election has begun.

“I urge all members and leaders of APC in the state to remain focused, united, and resolute. Victory is achievable, and together, we will succeed.”

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, chaired the primary election in Osogbo, Osun State capital, where party delegates unanimously affirmed Oyebamiji’s candidature.