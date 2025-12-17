2026 FIFA World Cup winner to get $50 million – Report

FIFA World Cup trophy

…as football body announces massive $727 million prize pot

By Emmanuel Okogba

The FIFA Council has officially greenlit a record-breaking financial distribution package for the 2026 World Cup, signaling a massive windfall for competing nations.

Total contributions will reach $727 million, representing a staggering 50% increase over the figures seen at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

The bulk of this funding-$655 million-is earmarked specifically for prize money. This significant investment reflects the expanded format of the upcoming tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Under the new structure, the nation that lifts the trophy in 2026 will take home $50 million. Even teams exiting in the early stages stand to benefit significantly, as FIFA aims to ensure the tournament’s growth trickles down to all participating member associations (PMAs).

In addition to the performance-based prize money, FIFA is providing $1.5 million to every qualified team to cover essential preparation costs.

This means that even teams that fail to progress past the group stage are guaranteed a minimum payout of $10.5 million. This financial floor is designed to support smaller associations in managing the logistical and training demands of the world’s largest sporting event.

The 2026 edition will be the first to feature 48 teams, up from the traditional 32, a move that is clearly mirrored in the organization’s expanded financial commitment.

The 2026 Prize Money Breakdown:

Champions – $50 million

Runners-up – $33 million

3rd Place – $29 million

4th Place – $27 million

Quarter-finalists (5th–8th) – $19 million

Round of 16 (9th–16th) – $15 million

Round of 32 (17th–32nd) -$11 million

Group Stage (33rd–48th) -$9 million