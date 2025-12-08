2026 budget: FG lists key focus areas amid global funding cuts

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu

…Only 24% of 2025 aid plan fundraised, say Int’l NGOs

By Progress Godfrey, Abuja

The Federal Government says the 2026 budget will focus on ward-based development, infrastructure, security and stronger domestic production as Nigeria adjusts to declining global aid.

Speaking in Abuja on Monday, at a stakeholders’ engagement with the Nigeria International Non-Governmental Organisation (INGO) Forum, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said the next budget cycle will support the country’s $1 trillion economy target.

He explained that the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) sets out the assumptions for the 2026 fiscal year, including revenue projections, production targets and the new strategy to drive growth at community level.

He said, “Mr. President. And the state governors have met and approved the Renewed Hope Ward Development Plan, where in each of the 8,809 wards, the programs will be designed ward-specific to ensure that economic prosperity in those wards is enhanced.

“Secondly, the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund. The state governors have agreed with Mr. President that there is an irreducible minimum of infrastructure investment that we need to continue making in order to sustain the trajectory of macroeconomic reforms that we are achieving. Equally, more investment in security by all the three tiers of government.

“Already, Mr. President has set up a committee, and training institutions of security agencies are being assessed under a committee led by the governor of Enugu state. And they have presented an initial report where they indicated that an initial sum of $100 billion will be required to boost some of those training institutions. And recall that Mr. President had even directed recruitment of more security agencies, as well as the recall of security agents that are serving in non-operational areas.

“Equally, Mr. President and the National Economic Council have approved a program to ensure that loss of revenue is minimised from crude oil and gas sector, as well as the critical mineral sector. There are allegations that a lot of our precious stones, a lot of our gold are being mined illegally. So all steps have been taken.

“Last but not the least, the President agreed with the state governors that we should embark on more measures to support domestic production.”

The minister emphasised that the meeting was part of a wider engagement with international NGOs to improve coordination, strengthen capacity at local levels and support Nigeria’s 2026-2030 growth plans.

Bagudu said government is using the meeting to review what works, what needs to change, and how both sides can improve cooperation across federal, state, and local levels, beyond financial support.

He noted that INGOs play a major role in shaping public understanding of reforms and helping governments learn from global experiences, especially in countries that have successfully tackled similar challenges.

“We are here to show appreciation on behalf of our nation to all the International Non-governmental Organisations that are engaged in one way or the other with our country’s progress, to hear from them what we can do differently, what we can do better, and how we can learn more from them, particularly given our federal structure.

“They are instrumental in the way that we can do better as a country, because they have experienced how some countries, where they either come from or they have been engaged with, have solved the problems that we are dealing with currently. We have embarked on bold, tough reforms under the able and courageous leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We couldn’t have done those reforms without their support, because we need public acceptance,” Bagudu said.

Director of the Nigeria INGO Forum, Camilla Higgins, said the meeting comes at a time when global development assistance is shrinking sharply, noting that Nigeria is one of the countries selected for a faster transition out of the international aid system even though its humanitarian needs are increasing.

She emphasised that the 2025 humanitarian national response plan sought $910 million but only 24 percent has been fundraised, making it necessary to support Nigeria to raise more local resources for people in need.

Higgins said the priority now is to build stronger systems with the government and redirect more national resources to support the delivery of assistance.

“What we are experiencing in Nigeria is an example of what’s being experienced globally, that international overseas development assistance is shrinking dramatically.

“We have had, due to the extent of the humanitarian crisis here over a decade—almost 15 years or more—an internationally coordinated humanitarian response, following the structures of the Interagency Standing Committee, that is a global structure. We’re now going to see that structure dismantled in Nigeria in order to hand over responsibility more to national actors. The point that we are emphasising here is that this is not a reflection of a reduction in need in Nigeria, quite the opposite.

“As resources are shrinking, the needs across the country are, in fact, growing… So we need to partner very strongly with the government of Nigeria to put in place alternative systems and structures that can continue to meet the needs of people across the country,” she said.