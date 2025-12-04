2026: Abiodun presents N1.669trn budget to Assembly

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA — GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, presented the 2026 Appropriation Bill of N1,668,997,993,125.44 trillion before the House of Assembly, with N624.76bn proposed as recurrent expenditure and N1.044tn allocated to capital expenditure.

The proposed 2026 budget, christened ‘Budget of Sustainable Legacy,’ was presented during the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr Oludaisi Elemide.

Giving the breakdown of the 2026 fiscal expenditure plan, the governor explained that personnel costs would take N167.92bn; while consolidated revenue charges were pegged at N65.80bn, with public debt charges put at N99.98bn; just as overhead costs would gulp N291.06bn, with N1.044tn meant to take care of capital projects.

Speaking on the funding of the budget, the governor said: “The total state funding is estimated at N1,668,997,993,125.44 trillion for the year 202N

250.00 billion from the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service, OGIRS, and N259.88 billion from other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, MDAs, totalling N509.88 billion in IGR. Funding from the Federal Government (FAAC revenue), including Statutory Allocations, Value Added Tax, and other shared revenues, is projected at N554.81 billion. Capital receipts are estimated at N518.90 billion, comprising internal and external loans as well as grants.

“Beyond figures, the heart of the budget lies in its commitment to improving lives and safeguarding the future of residents.

“As we look to the year 2026, I am confident that, with divine guidance and our collective resolve, Ogun State will continue to chart a path of sustainable growth and shared and prosperity.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Speaker, Mr Oludaisi Elemide, described the Budget of Sustainable Legacy as a renewed call to advance the socio-economic development of the State, assuring that the Legislature would ensure the speedy consideration and passage of the appropriation bill, and sustain collaboration with other arms of government to enhance people’s welfare and overall progress of the State.