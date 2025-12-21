2025 Review: How Tems, Ayra Starr are taking over from Tiwa Savage

By Ayo Onikoyi

For as long as anyone could remember, Nigerian music powerhouse Tiwa Savage has remained a lone figure on the sea of Nigerian music as the only female singer up the reef with the male superstars. Since her debut in 2010 with the groundbreaking single “Kele Kele Love” leading to her first album in 2013 titled “Once Upon a Time” she has been the leading lady of Afrobeats that soon earned her the moniker “Queen of Afrobeats “

Fast forward to 2025, a decade and a half into a legendary career, Tiwa Savage proved in 2025 that her reign has no expiration date. Her long-awaited major-label debut album, “Water & Garri” (accompanying her self-produced film), became a streaming leviathan. Perhaps, she would have remained a lone wolf from Nigerian neck of the wood ruling the African jungle, if not for the presence of the duo of Tems and Ayra Starr who came to rock her world and even side-stepping her to move ahead in the pecking order on the global stage. The major milestone which Tiwa Savage celebrates this year is crossing 800 million streams on Spotify from all her songs and features. This achievement makes her the 24th Nigerian to hit this number – and the third woman from Nigeria to do so, behind Tems and Ayra despite the duo making their debuts long before her in 2018 and 2021 respectively.