2025 outreach: Spiritans sound honours young talents in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Spiritans Sound Outreach has presented awards to outstanding young talents at the 2025 edition of Treasures Unveiled, held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Hall, Igbogila, Ipaja, Lagos.

Spiritans Sound Outreach was founded by Reverend Father Oluwafemi Victor.

The event drew together young talents, volunteers, benefactors, supporters, and friends of the mission for a day of inspiration, recognition, and creative celebration.

Welcoming guests, Fr. Modestus Uzoekwe, CSSp, set a reflective and joyful tone for the programme.

The congregation joined in the Spiritans Sound Prayers, followed by moments of recognition and the opening address by the Organising Committee Chairman, Mr Stephen Imereti.

The Graceful Groovers then took the stage with their welcome songs, energising the hall before participants viewed “The Journey So Far,” a video slide summarising how the outreach has evolved.

One of the major highlights of the day was a stimulating talk delivered by Uche Akolisa on “Growing Your Talents in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.”

Akolisa stressed the importance of creativity, discipline, and adaptability in a rapidly evolving digital world.

The event continued with presentations by the Young Creators, followed by a round-table discussion on how they hope to change the narratives of today’s world through their unique talents.

The Young Creators are gifted youths already within the Spiritans Sound mentorship circle.

They form a community for bonding, mutual support, and the development of their diverse creative gifts.

The prestigious Spiritans Sound Merit Awards, which honoured individuals who have significantly supported the mission, were also presented.

Among the Merit recipients were: Mr and Mrs R. E. Ughutevbe, Mr Adah Agbo, Barr. Mrs Okojie and Mr Chris Ofia, all

recognised for their dedication, generosity, and impact.

A major moment of the day was the unveiling of the new edition of Treasures Unveiler Magazine, which was followed by the presentation of the Young Creators Awards.

Six outstanding young talents were honoured: Gideon Oshemen, Agu Francisca Amarachi, Victor Vodunu, Agbo Clement, Kayla Iyayi, and Charles Alaedu.

“Each awardee has a unique story of passion, discipline, and vision, ranging from robotics and art to music, storytelling, and spiritual aspirations.

“The Young Creator’s Award is more than recognition; it opens the door to mentorship, visibility, and growth through the Spiritans Sound Young Creators Network.

“This year’s Treasures Unveiled once again affirmed the Spiritans Sound mission: discovering talents, nurturing creativity, and building a generation inspired to serve God and society,” Orilua stated.