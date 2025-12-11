2025 Budget: Soludo requests virement from House of Assembly

Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has written to the state House of Assembly seeking approval for a virement in the 2025 budget.

According to the letter, the request became necessary due to emerging priorities, limited resources, and the prevailing economic challenges. The letter, read during plenary by the Speaker, Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, sought authorization for adjustments to both capital and recurrent expenditures, as well as capital receipts in the already approved 2025 budget.

Governor Soludo explained that the state government is taking decisive steps to address pressing needs across Anambra State in order to deliver maximum value and impact to residents.

He appealed to the House to consider and pass the draft virement for the 2025 Appropriation Bill at the earliest opportunity.

Speaker Udeze subsequently referred the governor’s request to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, with a directive to report back to the House next week.