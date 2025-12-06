2025: A roller‑coaster of soured love, drama and surprises in Nigerian showbiz

By Benjamin Njoku

2025 was expected to be a year of Afrobeats dominating the global stage, grand shows, red‑carpet events and cinematic spectacles. Instead, the Nigerian entertainment landscape delivered a steady stream of drama, intrigue and broken hearts.

The final quarter of the year was especially chaotic, serving up a hot platter of controversies that ranged from marital sagas and on‑set fights to social‑media uproars.

Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels

The most recent of such controveries was that of Senator Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels’ marital saga as well as 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru’s viral feud.

The once‑sweet couple turned headlines after Regina deleted Ned’s pictures, deactivated her Instagram and aired grievances publicly. She claimed they were never legally married, while Ned accused her of substance abuse and violent outbursts. The dispute escalated when Regina’s brother, Samuel Ojeogwu, was arrested and charged in court, sparking a heated debate on social media about property and custody rights.

2Baba and Natasha Osawaru

Just as the dust from Ned and Regina’s saga began to settle, 2Baba and Natasha’s feud ignited like a wildfire. The music legend shocked fans by announcing his split from longtime wife Annie Idibia in January 2025. A few months later he married Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, but the honeymoon was short‑lived. A heated argument between the couple in London was captured on video, leading to a brief police intervention and setting the Nigerian social media space on fire.

The controversy erupted during an Instagram Live session hosted by media personality Daddy Freeze during the week. The discussion turned chaotic when 2Baba’s former managers—Kaka Igbokwe and Lori Tosan—joined the conversation. They accused Natasha of seeking “full control” over the singer’s life and career, describing her as prone to “fits of rage” and confirming a previously denied arrest incident involving the couple in the United Kingdom. They claimed Natasha controls 2Baba’s finances and public engagements, insisting the artist needs to be “saved” from her influence.

When 2Baba suddenly joined the live broadcast, he told the former managers to “shut the f**k up” and stop discussing his private affairs. Shortly after, loud arguing between him and Natasha became audible off‑camera, and the broadcast was abruptly cut. A frantic “help me” Instagram story was followed by a video in which 2Baba begged fans to stop escalating the situation, saying it was putting Natasha at risk. He later clarified he did not post the original plea and urged everyone to “ceasefire.”

Other marital upheavals

The year also saw Frank Edoho, Biola Adebayo and Ijoba Lande spilling their marital woes on social media, each adding another chapter to the 2025 celebrity marriage saga.

All in all, 2025 has been a masterclass in how quickly love can swing from fairy‑tale to fire‑storm, keeping fans glued to their phones for the next twist.