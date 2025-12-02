2 die, 9 injured in multiple accident on Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that two persons lost their lives in a multiple accident involving 11 vehicles along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway on Wednesday.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC, Enugu State Command, Mr Franklin Agbakoba, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Enugu shortly after rescue operations by the corps’ operatives.

Agbakoba said that no fewer than nine males got injured as a result of the multiple accidents, which involved 30 people comprising 26 males and four females.

He said that the multiple accident occurred at about 11:45 a.m. on the Port Harcourt-bound axis of the expressway, specifically in the New Garki section of the road in Enugu State.

The sector commander said that the multiple accident involved four trucks, two trailers, one sienna, one tipper, one Hiace bus, one Mini-Bus and one Jeep.

According to him, within 10 minutes of the unfortunate incident, officers and men of the FRSC Ozalla Unit Command stationed along the road began rescue operations.

“The injured victims were taken to the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu and the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ozalla by the FRSC Zebra 32 Ambulance team stationed along the expressway.

“Also, the obstructions were cleared by the FRSC, and the Enugu State Traffic Management Authority (ESTMA) towed the trucks.

“The FRSC Unit Commander, Ozalla; the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ozalla and military men coordinated the rescue operation,” he said.

The sector commander said that causative factors that led to the multiple accidents included speed and route violations and loss of control.

Vanguard News