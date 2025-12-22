130 St. Mary’s Catholic School kidnap victims rescued, reunited with families in Niger State

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Minna—Governor Mohammad Umaru Bago of Niger State has officially received the 130 rescued pupils and teachers of St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area, at the Government House in Minna. The victims were abducted on November 21, 2025, and were successfully rescued on Sunday.

The rescued children and staff were handed over to the governor by Major General Adamu Laka (Rtd), National Coordinator of the Counter Terrorism Centre, who revealed that the operation was conducted in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Police, and other security agencies.

“All the children and their teachers were rescued unharmed. This marks the end of the rescue mission, as none of the victims remains in captivity,” General Laka stated. He further emphasized the government’s commitment to protecting communities and schools, assuring that both short-term protective measures and long-term community-based security solutions are being implemented.

Governor Bago expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support in the rescue operation and thanked Nigerians for their solidarity and prayers during the ordeal. He noted that any discrepancies in figures would be addressed by the school authorities and the Catholic Church.

Speaking to journalists, the governor said the release of the children would allow families to celebrate Christmas together. “We are hopeful that these children will be reunited with their families immediately so they can spend the festive season together,” he said.

On the question of ransom, Governor Bago emphasized that the priority is the safe recovery of the victims. “It is unfair to ask whether a ransom was paid. The most important thing is that these children and staff have been brought back unharmed. The process to reunite them with their families has already begun following medical checkups,” he added.