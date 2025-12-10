10th Day in Captivity: Bayagan community begs, Kwara govt, police to rescue monarch

IGP Kayode Egbetokun

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

The Bayagan-ile Community in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state has called for the intervention of the police, the state government and other security agencies to rescue the monarch

Alhaji Kamilu Salami, the Ojibara of Bayagan-Ile from the bandits.

Recall that the monarch, who is still in the captivity of the bandits inside the thick forests, was abducted ten days ago while on his farm.

Spokesperson of the community, Alh Rafiu Ayinla Lawal, appealed in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday evening.

“As earlier communicated, His Royal Highness was abducted by armed bandits on 29 November 2025, and since the incident occurred, the entire community has been thrown into fear, tension, and emotional distress.”

He noted further that,”since the incident occurred, the entire community has been thrown into fear, tension, and emotional distress.”

He particularly expressed concern over the continued silence of the police, which had not visited the community or made any declaration on the abduction of the monarch.

“Despite numerous efforts made by the Royal Family and the Bayagan-Ile community to gather information and support ongoing investigations, the Nigeria Police Force has not made any official declaration, update, or public statement concerning the incident.

” This silence has further heightened the anxiety of our people, who remain deeply worried about the safety and wellbeing of our monarch.”he said

“It is important to state that, up to this moment, only the Royal Family and the Bayagan-Ile community have been actively running around and making all possible efforts to ensure the safe return of our monarch from the hands of the bandits.

“We therefore humbly and passionately appeal to the Kwara State Government to come to our aid. The community alone cannot shoulder this burden, and we desperately need the intervention, support, and strategic involvement of the State Government to complement ongoing efforts.” he begged.

He continued that,”The Royal Family and the entire Bayagan-Ile community are earnestly pleading with the appropriate security agencies and the Kwara State Government to intensify efforts, provide timely updates, and take decisive action towards securing the safe release of our monarch.

“We remain hopeful that with swift intervention and coordinated action, this painful situation will be urgently resolved.”concluded the statement.