10 types of Nigerians on Christmas day

By Akanni Dorcas

Christmas in Nigeria is a time for love, joy, and the kind of chaos that only Nigerians can deliver. It’s a day filled with laughter, family drama, and lots of food. Christmas in Nigeria is like no other; a melting pot of personalities that make the holiday unforgettable. From the food lovers to the fashionistas, everyone brings their vibe to the table.

From the overly dressed to the endlessly hungry, there’s no shortage of characters who bring the season to life. Here are the ten types of Nigerians you’re guaranteed to encounter on Christmas Day.

1.⁠ ⁠The early morning churchgoers

These faithful folks believe that Christmas Day isn’t complete without starting it in church. By 6 a.m., they’re already dressed in their finest outfits, humming hymns as they head to service. During the service, they sing Christmas carols with joy and sprinkle loud “Hallelujah!” throughout the sermon.

2.⁠ ⁠The overly dressed fashionistas

For these Nigerians, Christmas Day is a fashion Olympics, and they’re here to win gold. Outfits are planned weeks in advance, complete with matching accessories, and a photo session is scheduled before they step out.

Compliments like “Wow, see as you fine!” are their fuel for the day. If they don’t hear enough, they’ll keep adjusting their clothes until someone notices.

3.⁠ ⁠The food enthusiasts

These are the true heroes of Christmas. Their love for food is unmatched, and their plates are proof. Whether it’s jollof rice, fried rice, chicken, or moi moi, they make sure no delicacy is left untouched.

They’ll visit multiple houses in the name of “greeting friends,” but we all know they’re there for the food. By evening, they’re experts at sneaking takeaway packs into their bags. If you’re hosting, just surrender and keep serving. You cannot resist them.

4. ⁠The workaholics

Christmas? Deadline. These people are either typing furiously on their laptops, running their businesses, or making sales calls. You’ll hear them say things like, “Money doesn’t take holidays,” as they sip their coffee while others feast.

Their hustle is admirable, but also a little concerning. Someone please drag them to the dining table—they need to eat at least one plate of jollof rice and chicken before the day ends.

5. ⁠The party hosts

These Nigerians are the backbone of Christmas festivities. They transform their homes into mini carnivals, complete with loud music, tables overflowing with food, and enough drinks to quench a crowd’s thirst.

Expect kids running around, aunties dancing the latest steps, and uncles debating politics in one corner. The party hosts are always smiling while walking around with plates of food, but you’ll spot them sneaking breaks in the kitchen, wondering why they invited half the neighbourhood.

6.⁠ ⁠The grinches

Do you know that one person who just doesn’t “get” Christmas? That’s the Grinch. They’ll scoff at your decorations and complain about how people are wasting money on “unnecessary things.”

If you try to spread some holiday cheer their way, they’ll hit you with a lecture on consumerism. Avoid them unless you want your holiday spirit crushed.

Read Also: 5 ways to avoid weight gain this Christmas

7.⁠ ⁠The billers

Christmas is the cash-out season for these opportunists. They see the holiday as a perfect excuse to hit up relatives and friends for money. Their favourite line? “Aunty, anything for your boy?”

They’ll even send broadcast messages with their account details, disguised as holiday greetings. If you don’t respond, be prepared for follow-up calls filled with guilt trips.

8.⁠ ⁠The social media enthusiasts

For these Nigerians, Christmas isn’t just a celebration—it’s content. They spend the day curating perfect Instagram posts, from their morning outfits to their dinner plates.

You’ll catch them saying, “Wait, let me take a picture first,” before anyone is allowed to eat. By the end of the day, their stories are 50 slides long, with captions like “Christmas isn’t a season; it’s a feeling.”

9. ⁠The sleep-in crew

While everyone else is running around, these legends are in bed, wrapped in blankets. Their Christmas plans involve Netflix, a full plate of jollof rice, and absolutely no stress.

If you call to invite them out, they’ll reply, “Ehn, maybe later,” but you know they’re not coming. Honestly, they’re living their best lives.

10.⁠ ⁠The last-minute shoppers

It’s Christmas Day, and these people are still running around the market like contestants on a game show. They’re seriously bargaining over chicken prices, searching for wrapping paper, or grabbing forgotten gifts.

Somehow, they manage to pull it all together just in time for the celebrations. How do they do it? Nobody knows. They thrive on last-minute chaos and pure adrenaline.

So, which one are you? Or better yet, how many of these characters can you spot in your family?