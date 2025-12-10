10 top Christmas songs of all time

Christmas songs are everywhere during the holidays, but most of it is just covers of old classic songs.

If you’re looking for original songs that capture the spirit of the season, here’s a countdown of the top 10 you should add to your playlist—no remakes, no covers, and no Mariah Carey.

10. “Linus and Lucy” – Vince Guaraldi Trio

Technically, it’s an instrumental named after Peanuts characters, but if you grew up watching A Charlie Brown Christmas, this song is pure holiday nostalgia. Its jazzy piano evokes the magic of childhood Christmases perfectly.

9. “Mele Kalikimaka” – Bing Crosby

First recorded in 1949, this Hawaiian-themed tune is familiar to many from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. It’s catchy, fun, and a little tropical, offering a refreshing twist on the usual snowy Christmas soundtrack.

8. “The Christmas Wish” – John Denver and The Muppets

A heartwarming song from the iconic Denver-Muppets collaboration, this track mixes nostalgia, puppets, and surprisingly moving lyrics. It’s a hidden gem that deserves a spot on everyone’s holiday playlist.

7. “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” – John Lennon & Yoko Ono

A melancholic but hopeful anthem, this song reflects on the passage of time and the importance of peace. It’s wistful, introspective, and a reminder of the deeper emotions tied to the season.

6. “Christmas All Over Again” – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Fun, lively, and relatable, this song captures the sometimes awkward but always memorable experience of family gatherings. A perfect modern holiday jam with a rock ‘n’ roll edge.

5. “White Christmas” – Bing Crosby

The ultimate Christmas classic. Crosby’s smooth vocals and the nostalgic imagery of snowy holidays make this timeless. Fun fact: it won an Academy Award in 1943.

4. “Feliz Navidad” – José Feliciano

Joyful, simple, and irresistibly catchy, this bilingual classic gets everyone singing along—even if you only know a few Spanish words. Pure holiday cheer in musical form.

3. “The Little Drummer Boy (Peace on Earth)” – Bing Crosby & David Bowie

A brilliant collaboration blending Crosby’s classic style with Bowie’s vocal virtuosity. The added “Peace on Earth” lyrics elevate this song from seasonal to truly moving.

2. “The Christmas Song” – Nat King Cole

Also known as “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” this soulful ballad embodies the warmth and spirit of the holidays. It’s less about exact traditions and more about slowing down and celebrating togetherness.

1. “This Christmas” – Donny Hathaway

An R&B classic that’s pure joy. It’s a celebration of the season itself, with a beat and tempo that beg for singing along. Infectiously happy, it’s the ultimate holiday party song.

Honorable Mention: “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” – Darlene Love

Vanguard News