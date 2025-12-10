10 killed in multiple-vehicle crash on Jos–Bauchi road

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By Marie-Therese Nanlong

At least 10 people were killed in a multiple-vehicle road traffic crash that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, December 23, 2025, along the Jos–Bauchi Road near a military checkpoint on the outskirts of Jos, Plateau State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Plateau State Sector Command, confirmed that the crash occurred at about 12:12 a.m. and involved four vehicles—two articulated trucks and two Ford Galaxy minibuses.

A total of 19 persons were involved in the incident, comprising 17 males and two females. According to the FRSC, 10 adult males died instantly at the scene, while the remaining occupants sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The injured victims were promptly rescued and taken to the General Hospital, Miyanbarkate; the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH); and the Plateau State Specialist Hospital for medical treatment.

Eight of the deceased were deposited at the morgues of the Plateau State Specialist Hospital and Bingham University Teaching Hospital, while the remaining two bodies were claimed by officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) for burial.

The rescue operation was jointly carried out by personnel of the FRSC, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian military, and members of the host community.

Although investigations into the crash are ongoing, preliminary findings indicate that excessive speed and reckless driving, leading to loss of control, were major contributing factors.

The Plateau State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Corps Commander Olajide Mogaji, expressed concern over the incident, noting that it occurred barely 12 days after a similar crash claimed the lives of eight students of the University of Jos. In a statement issued by the command’s Public Education Officer, Superintendent Route Commander Peter Longsan, Mogaji commended the prompt response of security agencies and community members during the rescue operation.

He urged motorists to avoid night travel, excessive speeding, dangerous driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving while sick or fatigued, warning that such behaviours remain leading causes of fatal road crashes. He also advised members of the public to prioritise personal safety and report road emergencies through the FRSC toll-free number, 122.