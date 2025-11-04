Zulum distributes 63 patrol vehicles to strengthen security in Maiduguri

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Tuesday distributed 63 patrol vehicles to security agencies and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) operating in Maiduguri and neighbouring communities.

Of the 63 vehicles, 30 were allocated to the 10 CJTF sectors, 16 to the Rapid Response and Anti-Social Vices Squad, 10 to paramilitary organisations, six to hunters, and one to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The gesture aims to boost mobility and operational efficiency for security outfits as they work to curb armed gangs and other criminal activities within the state capital and surrounding areas.

This latest distribution adds to several similar interventions by the Zulum administration since 2019, all geared toward strengthening the state’s security architecture and safeguarding lives and property.

While presenting the vehicles, Governor Zulum reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustained logistical support for security agencies, noting that security remains a key priority of his government.

“We are here in continuation of our efforts to support the security apparatus in Borno State with equipment and logistics needed for them to function effectively,” Zulum said.

“I want to assure you that the government of Borno under my leadership will continue to support you to ensure the state is rid of insurgency.”

The governor also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the armed forces, and paramilitary agencies for their contributions to restoring peace in Borno.

Dignitaries present at the event included the Deputy Governor, Dr. Umar Usman Kadafur; Secretary to the State Government, Bukar Tijani; Borno State Commissioner of Police, Naziru Abdulmajid; State Director of the DSS, Adamu Umar; and NSCDC Commandant, Abdulrazaq Haroon.

Also in attendance were the Head of Service, Dr. Muhammad Ghuluze; commissioners; special advisers; and other senior government officials.