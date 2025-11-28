Zamfara governor trains indigenous pilots at NCAT Zaria

Governor Dauda Lawal has approved full scholarships for students from Zamfara State to study at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria.

This was announced in a statement by the Executive Secretary, Zamfara State Scholarship Board,

Professor Rasheedah Liman, recently.

She said the initiative aligns with the administration’s Six-Point Agenda and its Rescue Mission, with particular emphasis on strengthening the educational sector and building a highly skilled workforce for the future.

“The beneficiaries were selected strictly on merit, following a series of rigorous examinations and interviews conducted by the institution,” the statement said.

She said, “under this programme, the sponsored students will undergo specialized training as Standard Pilots and Aircraft Maintenance Engineers.”

The statement said the Zamfara government has committed to providing all necessary academic, financial, and welfare support to ensure they excel throughout their training.

“This strategic investment is aimed at addressing the growing manpower needs of Zamfara State, especially as the aviation sector continues to expand. Upon completion of their studies, the trained Pilots and Aviation Engineers will play critical roles in advancing aviation-related development within the state and contributing to national growth,” Professor Rasheeda said.

The Zamfara State Government remains committed to empowering its youth, promoting excellence, and enhancing access to quality education—especially in specialized and highly technical fields, she said.