‘You can be everything you dream of’ – Chiamaka Uzokwe on building beauty, business

By Adetutu Audu

In an era where African women are reshaping narratives across business, film, and culture, Chiamaka Uzokwe stands out as one of the new faces leading that transformation. Known for her work both on screen and in business, the actress-turned-entrepreneur is building what she calls a “movement of beauty, innovation, and empowerment.”

Uzokwe, who hails from Oguta in Imo State and is a graduate of the University of Lagos, first captured attention through her performances in Biodun Stephen’s film Sista and the comic series My Name is Zozo. Her talent and emotional depth earned her recognition as Best Supporting Actress, a milestone she describes as “a reminder that every dreamer deserves a moment to be seen.”

But acting, for Uzokwe, was never the destination. “It was a bridge,” she said. “A bridge to inspire, to connect, and to create.”

Today, that bridge has expanded into a growing ecosystem of brands that reflect her entrepreneurial drive and creative vision.

She is the founder of Beauce & Sassy, a venture that supplies DIY materials for cosmetics, candles, and crafts, helping small businesses and hobbyists access the resources they need to build sustainable ventures. Her luxury lip gloss line, Duloora, celebrates confidence and individuality, while Dextor App, her e-learning and marketplace platform, connects learners and creators, offering training in business, crafts, and handiwork alongside the materials needed to grow.

Each initiative, she explains, was born out of a desire to make access and empowerment inseparable.

“I want people—especially women—to know that they can create without limits,” Uzokwe said. “You can be everything you dream of and shine in every space you step into.”

Her path, however, was not without obstacles. Once underestimated and overlooked, Uzokwe says her early struggles taught her resilience and focus. “Every challenge became motivation,” she reflected. “Pain became power, and that’s what built my courage to keep moving.”

Now expanding her reach beyond Nigeria, Uzokwe continues to build visibility for her work and ventures across creative and entrepreneurial spaces, part of what she sees as a broader mission to showcase African excellence on global stages.

Observers describe her as part of a generation of African entrepreneurs and creators who refuse to be confined by labels. Actress, founder, mentor, Uzokwe embodies a multidimensional identity that mirrors the shifting aspirations of young Africans.

Ultimately, her story is one of reinvention. Chiamaka Uzokwe represents a generation that is unafraid to blend creativity with commerce, art with technology, and purpose with ambition, a generation determined, in her words, “to make beauty, business, and bold dreams one and the same.”