Yelwata, Plateau attacks: DSS arrests major arms supplier

…Musa Abubakar admits to links with armed groups

By Soni Daniel

Abuja: Operatives of the Department of State Services have disrupted a high target arms supply network linked to terrorist activities in Plateau and neighboring states.

The operation led to the arrest of one Musa Abubakar, described by security sources as a key arms supplier to armed gangs in parts of the north.

According to one security source on Sunday, the suspect was arrested on November 12, 2025 following precise intelligence

The source said: “The suspect confessed to having manufactured and distributed high-calibre weapons and ammunition to armed groups involved in violent attacks in Plateau State and other northern regions.

“Abubakar was apprehended red-handed with various Improvised Explosive Device (IED) components, chemicals, and equipment, which have all been confiscated by DSS operatives”, the source said.

His arrest reportedly followed credible intelligence on activities of the suspect, which led to a targeted raid on his arms manufacturing workshop located in the Mista Ali area of Bassa Local Government Area, Plateau State.

Prior to the raid, DSS operatives had conducted extensive surveillance on Abubakar’s residence and workshop to gather critical intelligence.

A top security operative told Vanguard on Sunday that the significant arrest comes shortly after the recapture of Abdulazeez Obadaki, aka Bomboy, a Kuje Prison escapee who masterminded Owo and Deeperlife Church attacks.

These recent operational successes recorded by the DSS signify the agency’s commitment to combating terrorism and enhancing national security.

It will be recalled that the DSS arrested a total of nine high-profile suspects involved in the Plateau and Benue attacks including Timna Manjol (46), who already pleaded guilty to two of four count charges including illegal possession of firearms in a charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/451/2025.