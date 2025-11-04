Yahoo pastors: Delta PFN moves to restore dignity with College of Theology 

•A cross section of the graduating students of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, College of Theology, PFNDSCT, in Delta State.

By Jimitota Onoyume, Assistant News Editor

The activities of some clergy men aiding and abetting yahoo operations with their church accounts came under severe attack at the graduation ceremony of the pioneer students of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria – Delta State College of Theology, PFNDSCT.

The dubious pastors serve as “pick up” to the yahoo boys under a mutual agreement that what is paid into the accounts by those scammed will be shared. The pastors withdraw the money, which is the “pickup service.” They explain to whoever cares to know that the money in their accounts are seed faith, tithes, offerings and gifts from members.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony which was held at the Delta State Secretariat of the PFN in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Chancellor of the PFNDSCT, and Chairman, PFN, Delta State, Rt. Rev. Dr Abos Willie congratulated the graduates, noting that the school was set up to train pastors and ensure they are fit to be worthy ambassadors of the church. He said the era when people with shady characters sprang up to be Pentecostal pastors was gone. “You must pass through this college of theology to become a clergy. You don’t just jump from anywhere to be a pastor,” he said.

He charged the pioneer graduates of the school to be good examples of the institution.

While congratulating the graduands, the Rector of the college, Rev. Professor Innocent Okponkvwe also said the institution would thrive as a place where church leaders are thoroughly trained in the Christian faith.

President of PFN, Bishop Wale Oke who was represented by the National Director, Education Directorate of PFN, Bishop Ralph Olufemi Olowo said the pulpit would no longer serve as a place for corruption, emphasizing that pentecostal churches had had too many records of what he termed ‘baby pastors.’ He said with the PFN Delta State College of Theology, PFNDSCT, pastors in pentecostal churches would be thoroughly groomed for their functions.

“I congratulate the graduands of today. The capacity development we are building is a non-negotiable basis to the next level. There are too many babies in our pulpit. You acquire knowledge to be a good electrical engineer. You must develop the capacity to be in the ministry, “ he said.

Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE, Professor Ezekiel Agbalagba who presented a paper on: Training for integrity and credibility, harped on the importance of integrity, stressing that the clergy should be transparent and morally upright.

He said in this era when many youths are after illicit wealth, it was beautiful to see the graduates choosing to serve the Almighty God fervently.

Professor Agbalagba who is also a pastor in the Deeper Life Church advised the graduands to ensure their private lifestyle is not different from their conduct as pastors.

“Training for integrity and credibility is the title of my lecture. This topic is timely in this era when morality is an issue. See yourselves as royal priesthood.

“Uphold the integrity of Christ, live an undivided life. Your private life should be in tandem with your preaching,” he said.

A total of 151 graduands were handed their diploma certificates at the event. Some who spoke said they were already pastors in their various churches and they came for further training, assuring that they will remain good examples of the Christian faith. The deputy Chairman of the PFN in the state, Bishop Sam Oyede also charged them to remain shining examples of the institution.