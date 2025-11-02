Wolves sack Pereira after winless Premier League start

(FILES) Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Portuguese head coach Vitor Pereira celebrates on the pitch after the English League cup second round football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on August 26, 2025. Wolves have sacked Vitor Pereira, just weeks after signing a new long-term contract, according to reports. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Wolves sacked head coach Vitor Pereira on Sunday after failing to win any of their opening 10 Premier League games.

Pereira signed a new three-year deal in September after guiding Wanderers to safety last season.

However, a return of just two points so far this campaign has put the club’s eight-year stay in the top flight at serious risk.

A 3-0 defeat at Fulham on Saturday left Wolves eight points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table.

“Wolves have parted company with head coach Vitor Pereira, after a winless start to the 2025/26 season,” the club said in a statement.

“Upon his arrival at Molineux last December, Pereira and his coaches made an immediate impact, guiding the team to a successful second half of the Premier League campaign.

“However, results and performances this term have fallen below acceptable standards, and as a result a change in leadership was deemed necessary.”

After finishing 16th last season, Pereira had to cope with losing talismanic forward Matheus Cunha to Manchester United, while full-backs Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nelson Semedo also departed in the close season for Manchester City and Fenerbahce respectively.

Fan frustration has been building towards the club’s Chinese owners Fosun for some time over a perceived lack of investment in the squad.

Pereira had been a fan favourite in his early months in charge, often going to celebrate victories with supporters in pubs close to Molineux.

But that relationship soured this season and he had to be escorted away from an angry confrontation with supporters following last weekend’s 3-2 defeat to Burnley.

“Unfortunately, the start to this season has been a disappointment and, despite our strong desire to give the head coach time and matches to find an improvement, we have reached a point where we must make a change,” added Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi.

Vanguard News