Wike vs Yerima: Tinubu intervenes, peace returns over Abuja land dispute

By Evelyn Usman

On Monday, November 11, 2025, the stillness of Gaduwa, one of Abuja’s more reserved neighbourhoods, shattered into a tableau of tension, authority, and unexpected restraint.

What began as a routine inspection swiftly morphed into a drama so gripping that residents poured into the streets, phones raised, unsure whether they were witnessing lawful enforcement or the prelude to an inter-agency clash.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, arrived on the scene like a storm cloud, surrounded by the metallic hum of his security convoy.

His mission, he insisted, was simple: to investigate an ongoing construction on a parcel of land originally earmarked for park and recreation purposes, allocated to Santos Estate Limited but allegedly converted and sold for residential use without proper approvals.

Wike said he was also there “to support Development Control officials who had earlier been obstructed by military personnel stationed there and to prevent lawlessness and enforce land-use regulations.”

Lieutenant in the line of fire

At the head of the naval personnel manning the land stood Lieutenant A.M. Yerima,calm, still, almost immovable. His uniform caught the sun, but it was his poise that turned him into the unexpected protagonist of the moment. As soldiers around him exchanged sharp words with the Minister’s security aides, the young officer’s voice cut through the tension like a parade whistle:”Ajuwaya!”

“Ajuwaya!” Twice he called it, instructing his soldiers to stand down and maintain discipline.

Restraint washed over both sides, averting what could have spiraled into a national embarrassment. Yet the standoff hardened. Wike pressed for entry, citing FCTA’s authority over the land, but Yerima insisted the property had full documentation and that he was acting strictly under orders.

When the Minister snapped at him, calling him a fool and ordering him to shut up, Yerima’s calm reply spread across the country within minutes of the video surfacing:

“I’m an officer, I have my integrity.”

“I am not a fool, you can’t shut me up.”

His defiance was measured, yet it became a national symbol of composure under pressure.

Land that sparked fire

At the heart of the drama lie two parcels: Park No. 161, Cadastral Zone A03, Garki II, and Green Area Plot 1946 (A, B, C), Cadastral Zone B13, Gaduwa. Paper trails from FCTA showed these land were legally allocated, contrary to claims of illegal acquisition. A July 7, 2025, letter to Acclaim Association Ltd. nullified previous approvals on Park 161, while a May 17, 2022, letter detailed lawful subdivision of the 31-hectare Gaduwa land to Santos Estate Limited and others.

These documents strengthened Yerima’s stance, though later reports suggested approvals had been revoked, fueling public uproar.

National outrage, divided opinions

The confrontation set off a national debate,not just about land, but about power, uniform, respect, and the boundaries between civilian authority and military duty.

A military officer speaking anonymously said the drama was avoidable:

“If the Minister felt they were obstructed, he should have called the necessary office. This is not the time for power play. Many officers have had their land approvals revoked for no reason.”

Human rights activist Deji Adeyanju praised Lieutenant Yerima for resisting intimidation, noting the FCTA’s record of revocations warranted caution.

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd), described the minister’s conduct as a “clear and present danger to national security,” warning that publicly rebuking a uniformed officer weakens discipline. Former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, emphasized:

“Whether it’s a young officer or a senior one, when you make disparaging remarks against them, you insult the state itself. The uniform is not about who is wearing it; it represents the authority of the state.”

Veterans’ groups threatened protests if Yerima was punished. Their spokesman, Abiodun Durowaiye-Herberts, declared:

“To call an officer a ‘fool’ in public is an insult to our institutions.”

Former Aviation Minister Osita Chidoka argued that Wike’s approach weakened the dignity of his office. He insisted the Minister should have followed institutional channels, especially notifying the Defence Minister, and called Wike’s language “unacceptable and deserving of an apology.”

Analyst Farooq Kperogi described the confrontation as a clash between “an unstoppable force and an immovable object,” praising Yerima’s courage:

“You can’t buy such valor in the market. He refused to be a fainthearted pushover.”

Civil society activist and Convener, Prayer and Support for Nigerian Armed Forces and other Security agencies, Ambassador Mary Abayomi Fatile added:”The officer’s composure demonstrated the core values of discipline and respect. His conduct deserves commendation, not humiliation.”

However, not all opinions were favorable. APC chieftain ,Joe Igbokwe dismissed Yerima entirely:”His conduct was horrible and represents evil.” He accused unknown elites of opposing Wike’s reform agenda and suggested the officer’s deployment symbolized entrenched corruption.

Barrister Deji Adeyanju, while acknowledging Yerima’s courage, noted that historic land revocations affecting ordinary citizens meant the Minister’s concern was not entirely misplaced.

Admiral at the center of the storm

Hovering over the dispute is the legacy of Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff (2021–2023), whose tenure was marked by monumental reforms. Under him, Nigeria exited the International Maritime Bureau’s piracy-prone list for the first time in over two decades;

Operation Dakatar Da Barawo dismantled major oil theft networks. During his tenure the Navy commissioned major vessels like NNS LANA and NNS KADA, it began indigenous hydrographic charting, and strengthened local shipbuilding capacity. Analysts noted that it was discipline instilled under leaders like Gambo that reflected in Yerima’s composure.

Wike Speaks

Speaking on the matter,FCT Minister Nyesom Wike addressed the media, staying emphatically that

“I do not have any problem with the military and will never have. I have great respect for the institution.” He maintained his comments were misunderstood:

“No officer should carry out an illegal order. If an instruction is unlawful, you have the right to say no.”

He warned against sensational reporting:

“Do not misquote to suit headlines. Journalism must build the country, not inflame it.” Wike insisted he was enforcing the law, not fighting the military.

Intervention and the bulldozer’s departure

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu earned widespread praise for his swift and discreet intervention, which helped steady the storm before it could spiral out of control. His behind-the-scenes guidance, urging restraint and adherence to due process, was credited with diffusing a potential inter-agency crisis.

By Thursday, the bulldozer at the heart of the disputed Gaduwa land finally departed, drawing spontaneous applause from residents lining the streets. The hum of the machine mingled with cheers, a rare moment of collective relief.

In that simple act, Gaduwa reflected a broader yearning for fairness, order, and a governance culture where law and institutions,not personalities dictate the rhythm of public life.