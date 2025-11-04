Why we’re training civil servants on digital literacy – C-River govt

Participants at the training on Tuesday in Calabar

By Henry Obetta

The Cross River State government has commenced a comprehensive digital literacy and capacity-building program designed to transform its civil service into a fully paperless, technology-driven workforce by the end of 2026.

The initiative, known as the Civil Service Technology Empowerment for Capacity and High Performance, CIVTECH, programme, was officially flagged off by the Head of Service of Cross River State, Orok Okon, at Prof. Eyo Ita House in Calabar.

According to the official schedule, the training which began with Cohort 1 comprising Directors and Deputy Directors of Administration, will run from November 4 to 6, 2025. Cohort 2, made up of Assistant Directors, Chiefs, and Principal Officers, will follow from November 11 to 13, while Cohort 3, featuring officers on Grade Levels 8–10, will hold from November 18 to 20, 2025.

Speaking at the flag-off, the Head of Service explained that the programme was initiated in collaboration with Cross River State CR-MEDA shortly after his assumption of office, in line with the state government’s vision for a modern, efficient public service.

Okon said: “This initiative aligns with our goal of achieving a paperless civil service by the end of 2026. “Every cadre of staff across state and local government services will undergo ICT training to ensure full computer literacy and digital proficiency. This is timely and crucial as we transition to e-governance.”

Also speaking, the Director General of CR-MEDA, Mr Great Ogban, said the training reflects Governor Bassey Otu’s commitment to civil service reform, one of the key pillars of the People’s First Blueprint.

“You cannot reform the civil service without technology and education.

“This training translates the governor’s vision into action. Civil servants are the drivers of government policy, and this program will enhance their efficiency, speed, and output”, Ogban stated.

Chairman of CR-MEDA, Esessien Edet, commended the state government for promoting a paradigm shift from analog to digital operations.

Elder said: “This programme moves our workforce from non-ICT compliance to digital proficiency,

“It will drastically improve turnaround time, productivity, and service delivery.”

Also speaking, Mrs Glory Odu Oji, Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, said the state chose to start with administrators because of their pivotal role in managing data and implementing policies.

She said: “Once administrators are ICT compliant, the entire system will function more efficiently. “Participation is voluntary, but over time, productivity will reflect who embraced the opportunity.”

Participants praised the initiative as forward-thinking and transformative. Dr. Icha Mboto, Director of Administration in the Ministry of Human Capital and Entrepreneurship Development, described it as a “timely and necessary intervention” in an increasingly digital world.

“This training will enhance our ability to manage records and workflows digitally,” Mboto said. “It’s a major step toward modern public administration.”

Dr Pamela Ekuri, Deputy Director of Planning, Ministry of Industry, also lauded the effort, noting that it would benefit not only today’s civil servants but future generations.

“The government’s decision to embrace ICT will make our service delivery faster, smarter, and more sustainable,” she remarked.