Why there’s unity for Gov. Mbah’s second term in Enugu — Obeagu

By Dennis Agbo

The Chairman of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, Hon. Obiora Obeagu, says there is widespread consensus in Enugu State supporting Governor Peter Mbah’s bid for a second term, citing what he described as the administration’s unprecedented social, infrastructural, and political achievements.

Speaking on Thursday at the council headquarters in Ikem during the inauguration of the Isi-Uzo Local Government and ward executives of the Enugu State Unity Forum (EUF), a group advocating for Governor Mbah’s second term, Obeagu said the Governor’s alignment with the national ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had further strengthened political cohesion in the state.

Obeagu noted that Governor Mbah’s developmental strides—especially within Isi-Uzo—have made mobilization for his second-term bid both “attractive and less tasking.”

He listed projects in the area to include 11 Smart Schools, 12 Type-2 Health Centres, the 21.7km Agape–Ogbette Farm Settlement Road, upgrades on the Eha-Amufu roads from the park to Umuogiri Bridge, the ongoing Farm Estate development, and the 40km Owo–Umualor–Ikem dual carriageway project, among others.

The council chairman urged the newly inaugurated executives to take their roles seriously and assured them of his full support. He commended the EUF leadership for providing a platform that promotes unity, peace, and progressive engagement.

Inaugurating the executives, the EUF Zonal Coordinator for Enugu East Senatorial Zone, Dr. Chukwuemeka Nwatu, said the Forum has five core responsibilities tied to Governor Mbah’s administration and a sixth related to local council engagement. He reminded the appointees that their selection was the outcome of a broad stakeholder consensus and tasked them with raising awareness of the administration’s achievements at the grassroots.

Other stakeholders—including the EUF Coordinators for Enugu West and Enugu North, Arc. Jake Udeh and Prof. Ikpe Ibenekwu—praised what they described as the impressive infrastructural transformation across the state. They noted that Governor Mbah’s recent appointment as Chairman of the Committee on the Overhaul of Security Training Institutions underscored his leadership qualities.

The coordinators urged the new executives to intensify grassroots sensitization, describing the inauguration as the planting of a “taproot” that would translate into widespread support for the Governor.

EUF Zonal Woman Leader, Barr. Kate Nnamani, encouraged continued support for the Governor’s development agenda, while the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Strategic Communication, Dr. Collins Ogbu, urged residents to prioritize obtaining their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Prof. Sam Ugwu, commended Chairman Obeagu for aligning with the Governor’s commitment to improving lives through roads, bridges, empowerment initiatives, healthcare, and scholarships.

Also speaking, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of APC in Isi-Uzo LGA, Hon. Jacob Abonyi, expressed the party’s support for the activities of the EUF within the area. The EUF Coordinator in Isi-Uzo, Prof. Ifeanyi Odoziobodo, charged the newly inaugurated executives to justify the confidence reposed in them.