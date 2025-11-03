Why teachers cannot be replaced by AI — Prof. Igbo

Professor Rosemary Igbo (r), with the Deputy Vice Chancellor of ESUT, Professor Chike Nwoha, during a courtesy call on ESUT Management.

By Alumona Ukwueze

ENUGU — Professor Rosemary Igbo, a scholar of Adult and Non-formal Education at Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State, says Artificial Intelligence (AI) cannot replace teachers in the education system.

Prof. Igbo, a former Dean of the Faculty of Education at the university, argued that human involvement remains essential in the dissemination of knowledge, even when AI tools are deployed. She made this assertion during her keynote address titled “Repositioning the Education Landscape through Artificial Intelligence and Experiential Learning” at the fourth annual international conference of the Faculty of Education, Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), held over the weekend.

She noted that experiential learning itself requires teachers to function as facilitators who guide students through practical and reflective learning processes.

Rather than displace teachers, she said AI should be leveraged to enhance critical thinking, collaboration, problem-solving, decision-making, and peer-review skills. According to her, AI has expanded the learning environment beyond the traditional classroom but cannot take over the teacher’s fundamental role in nation-building.

In a lead paper titled “The Ineptitude of Our Dominant Learning System and the Imperative of Credible Alternative,” the Chairman of the Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB), Enugu State, Rev. Fr. Hillary Mgbodile, criticised the current rote-learning culture in Nigerian schools. He argued that reliance on passive, memorisation-based education limits learners’ critical thinking abilities.

He advocated for a shift to Experiential Critical Pedagogy and recommended the inclusion of critical thinking courses in the General Studies curriculum. He also urged teachers to encourage dialogue and student participation in the learning process.

Speaking as Guest of Honour, former Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Dr. G.O.C. Ajah, called on Nigerian scholars to focus their research efforts on solving real societal challenges.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of ESUT, Professor Aloysius-Michaels Okolie—represented by his deputy, Professor Chike Nwoha—commended the Dean, Faculty of Education, Prof. Titus Owoh, for promoting the university’s research culture. He said conferences serve as a vital link between academia and society.

In his opening remarks, Prof. Owoh thanked the university management for revitalising scholarly activities and urged students to develop the habit of writing and publishing academic articles. He also praised the Local Organizing Committee, led by Prof. Leonard Chukwu, for delivering a highly successful conference.