Why Kwara must produce a Christian governor in 2027 — KIA

..Says political actors are weaponising religion

By Dapo Akinrefon

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, a group known as the Kwara Inclusion Advocates (KIA) has called for greater political inclusion, arguing that the time has come for a Christian to emerge as governor of Kwara State.

Speaking during a virtual meeting with select journalists, the Convener of KIA, Mr. Tunji Adeyemi, said the group is a collective of Kwarans—both at home and in the diaspora—representing diverse ethnic, cultural, and religious identities united by a commitment to peace, justice, and inclusive governance.

Adeyemi argued that despite Kwara’s multicultural makeup, the state’s recent political configuration has not reflected its diversity. He warned that some political actors have weaponised religion as a tool for retaining power.

He said: “We speak today as Kwara Inclusion Advocates (KIA), a collective of Kwarans at home and abroad—across the three senatorial zones and in the diaspora, especially in the United States—who follow and, in some cases, participate in global discussions on insecurity in Nigeria, particularly in Kwara and other Middle Belt states.”

He stressed that political exclusion has become a critical factor fuelling distrust, instability, and insecurity, adding that Kwara must avoid the same pitfalls as other conflict-prone states.

Kwara’s Diversity Not Reflected Politically

Adeyemi noted that Kwara is one of Nigeria’s most pluralistic states, home to interwoven Yoruba, Nupe, Baruba, Fulani, Igbo, Hausa, Christian, Muslim, and traditional communities. Yet, he said, this diversity has not been mirrored in its political leadership in recent years, leading to a “subtle but dangerous pattern of political exclusion.”

He referenced the recent comments by veteran politician and lawyer, Chief Iyiola Oyedepo, who warned that some actors are weaponising religion, using fear and exclusion as political strategies. Adeyemi said Oyedepo’s remarks resonated widely because they validated concerns long held by many Kwarans.

“Ordinary Muslims and Christians continue to coexist peacefully, but political manipulation threatens that equilibrium,” he added.

Growing Call for a Christian Governor

Adeyemi disclosed that across communities in the state, a growing conversation is emerging on whether a Christian should be elected governor in 2027 as a gesture of balance, fairness, and recognition of Kwara’s plural identity.

He clarified, however, that the call is not a religious agitation:

“This is not a religious campaign. It is not about entitlement or against any zone or community. It is about identity, belonging, and resetting the political culture to ensure Kwara does not slip into the exclusionary patterns destabilising other Middle Belt states.”

He added that with Nigeria facing increased global scrutiny over insecurity, religious mistrust, and targeted violence in the Middle Belt, Kwara must avoid narratives that could portray it as politically exclusionary.

Adeyemi said many diaspora Kwarans are alarmed at how quickly exclusionary politics can trigger insecurity, noting that their exposure to international discussions—especially in the U.S.—has deepened their understanding of the risks.

The Stakes Ahead of 2027

Adeyemi said the 2027 election will go beyond routine politics; it will serve as a referendum on Kwara’s identity.

He said KIA convened the media parley to:

Raise national awareness about the stakes in Kwara ahead of 2027

Highlight the urgent need for political inclusion as a safeguard against instability

Affirm that producing a Christian governor is one legitimate path to inclusion

Warn against the weaponisation of religion by political actors

Urge the media to focus on the dangers of exclusionary politics

KIA’s Position

KIA believes this is a moment requiring courage, clarity, and fairness, Adeyemi said, emphasising that inclusion must guide leadership choices.

“KIA stands for a Kwara where every group feels seen, respected, and represented—not a Kwara captured by fear, division, or political orthodoxy. The conversation about producing a Christian governor is ultimately a conversation about balance, identity, and peace.”