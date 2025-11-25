Why I left my car with UK police after it was impounded – Don Jazzy

By Patrick Igwe

Music mogul, Don Jazzy has cleared up an old story from his early days in the UK that recently resurfaced online.

The conversation started when his former associate Bankulli shared a dramatic version of an incident where Don Jazzy supposedly crashed a car in London, removed the plate number, and ran before the police arrived.

“He was coming from Solec, he went to perform for Solec and he was sleeping, he crashed his car, he left the car removed the plate number and ran away. Why, because you will pay more to carry that car away from there than to repair,” Bankulli said.

According to Bankulli, young Don Jazzy was trying to survive and escaping felt like his only option.

“Because Jazzy was trying to survive in London, he had an accident inside the Blackwall Tunnel. The car got destroyed, do you know jazzy abandoned the car”

The story caused a stir when an X user suggested the UK could reopen the case if Don Jazzy visited now, raising fears among fans.

Don Jazzy responded and set the record straight.

He explained that he did not run. Instead, “I actaully waited for the police,” Jazzy said. “The officers gave me a breathalyser to determine if I was drunk, I wasn’t but the car was impounded,” Jazzy further explained.

Jazzy in his tweet explained that the actual issue was the cost. The fine to retrieve the vehicle was higher than the value of the car itself, so he decided to leave it behind.

He said, “The fine to collect the car back was more than the cheap car so i left it with them lol”

Vanguard News