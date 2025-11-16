Why Anioma state is best option for Igbo nation — Oganah

By Matthew Johnson

As the debate over constitutional restructuring intensifies, the renewed push for the creation of Anioma State has moved to the front burner of national discourse.

With the South-East still the only zone with five states, the Anioma demand, anchored on history, equity and identity, has gained fresh momentum in the National Assembly.

To clarify the issues and address rising questions, Media Director of the Anioma State Creation Movement, Tonnie Oganah, in this interview, explains why Anioma State is the most viable and value-added option for the Igbo nation.

Why is Anioma State being strongly proposed at this time?

The renewed push for Anioma State is not an emotional reaction; it is a response to decades of structural imbalance that have placed the Igbo nation at a constitutional disadvantage. Today, the South-East remains the only geopolitical zone with five states, while all others have six, and the North-West has seven. This inequality affects federal allocations, political representation, and development planning. It means fewer senators, fewer House of Representatives members, fewer ministries and parastatals, and ultimately, fewer opportunities for our people. Anioma offers the most logical and historically accurate remedy to this imbalance because the people of Delta North are culturally, linguistically, and ethnically Igbo. This is not in dispute. It is documented in the Willink’s Commission Report of 1958, in colonial administrative mappings, and in the linguistic and anthropological studies conducted before independence. The only reason Anioma was not included in the Eastern Region was the arbitrary decision to use the River Niger as a boundary, something that has never truly reflected the identity of our people.

This agitation has therefore resurfaced now because Nigeria is once again discussing constitutional reforms, state creation, and ways to stabilise the federation. If there is any time to correct this historical oversight, it is now. Anioma is the only state proposal that gives immediate and measurable value to the South-East while preserving national balance. Beyond equity, the renewed call is driven by the readiness of our people. Senator Ned Nwoko has re-energised a struggle that began in the 1950s, mobilising lawmakers, traditional institutions, and diaspora groups. This is not a new agitation, it is simply the right time, politically and morally, to finally do what is fair, just, and constitutionally sensible.

What makes Anioma State economically viable and sustainable?

Anioma is, without question, one of the most economically viable state proposals before the National Assembly. What sets us apart is the level of value addition already inherent in the region. First, our geography is strategic. We sit on the banks of the River Niger, with existing road and rail corridors that link the South-East and South-South. That alone makes Anioma a natural economic gateway. Second, Anioma is blessed with abundant natural resources. We have proven oil and gas deposits, vast arable land, and thriving sectors in entertainment, commerce, and agriculture. These are not speculative potentials, they are active economic pillars that will instantly sustain a new state. And of course, the greatest asset we have is our human capital. Anioma people are among the most educated, productive, and industrious in the entire Delta region and across Nigeria. This ensures that the state will not only survive but become a hub of innovation, investment, and enterprise. When you put these together, strategic location, resources, infrastructure, and human capacity, it becomes clear why Anioma stands out as the most viable and sustainable option for state creation today.

Why do supporters say Anioma offers the ‘most value-added’ option for the Igbo nation?

Anioma stands out as the most value-added proposal simply because we are not asking Nigeria to start building a state from the ground up. We already have the structures, institutions and infrastructure that a functional state requires. Asaba, for instance, is not a theoretical capital, it is a fully established one. It has an international airport, government secretariats, industries, quality road networks, universities, hotels, broadcasting stations and a thriving urban economy. That alone saves billions of naira that would otherwise be spent on building a new capital city. When you compare this to other proposals, like Lokpanta in Etiti, where virtually everything would have to be constructed from scratch, you will understand why Anioma is the most economical, sensible and immediate solution. With Anioma, Nigeria gets a new state without the financial burden or delays associated with greenfield development. In essence, Anioma provides instant value: a ready-made capital, an organized administrative structure, and a population already functioning cohesively. This is why many believe that if the country wants a state that adds real, measurable worth to the Igbo nation and to the federation as a whole, Anioma is the clearest and most practical choice.

How strong is the historical basis for Anioma State?

The historical basis is very strong. Anioma’s demand dates back to pre-independence Nigeria. As far back as 1954, our people protested being placed in the Western Region when the River Niger was used, wrongly, as a boundary. We have always been culturally and linguistically Igbo, and rivers should not be used to divide ethnic nationalities. The Benue doesn’t divide the Tiv, just as the Nile doesn’t divide Egypt. This is why we say Anioma is perhaps the oldest state creation demand still pending. Our case has been consistent for decades, and the historical record supports us fully.

How will the new state support the healing of bitter memories from the civil war?

Anioma State will play a major role in healing the deep wounds left by the civil war. Our people were among the worst hit, especially with the Asaba Massacre of 1967, where hundreds of unarmed civilians, men and boys, were lined up and executed. Till today, there has been no compensation, no restitution, no memorial backed by the Nigerian government. The pain remains fresh in many families. Creating Anioma State gives practical and symbolic healing. First, it brings government closer to the communities that suffered. When people have their own state institutions, leaders, and budgets, it becomes easier to address long-neglected areas and honour the memories of those lost. Second, it strengthens the sense of belonging for Delta Igbos. For decades, our people have lived on the margins, culturally Igbo, politically grouped elsewhere, and often treated as strangers. Anioma State restores identity and dignity. Third, it finally opens the door for the long-promised reconstruction and reconciliation. The federal government can more effectively support infrastructure renewal, memorial projects, and community rebuilding when a dedicated state exists to coordinate such efforts. And truly, this kind of structural solution adds more value than symbolic gestures. It gives our people real empowerment, real recognition, and a real place in the Nigerian federation. That is the kind of healing that lasts.

Will the creation of Anioma State strengthen the Igbo nation politically?

Absolutely. If created, Anioma will serve as a bridge connecting Igbo communities that are currently scattered across Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Edo, Kogi, and the South-South. It will consolidate our cultural, linguistic, and historical ties and give the Igbo nation a stronger, more cohesive presence in Nigeria. Politically, the benefits are clear.

The new state will create additional senatorial and House of Representatives seats for our people, giving us a greater voice in national decision-making. It will also generate thousands of public-sector jobs through new ministries, parastatals, and government institutions, opportunities that have long been inaccessible under the current arrangement. Anioma State is therefore not just symbolic; it is a practical tool for empowerment, representation, and political strengthening of the Igbo nation.

How do key figures within Anioma view Senator Ned Nwoko’s role?

Senator Ned Nwoko has breathed new life into a struggle that had been dormant for decades. His commitment, personal resources, and political influence have revived the push for Anioma State, a cause that dates back to the 1950s. He has mobilized support not only from lawmakers but also from traditional institutions, civil society, and the diaspora. Our people see his efforts as a blessing. Ngozi Okolo, an Agbor indigene, describes his initiative as a gift to the entire Igbo family, while Dr. Chukwuka Nwaka of Kwale calls it a liberation long overdue. The opposition we face is mostly from elites who benefit from the current status quo, not from ordinary Anioma people, who overwhelmingly support the creation of their own state.

What specific areas will make up the proposed Anioma State?

Anioma State is expected to be carved out of Delta North Senatorial District, encompassing nine local government areas: Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili North, Oshimili South, Ika North-East, Ika South, Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West, and Ukwuani. These communities are united by shared language, customs, traditional institutions, and deep historical ties with the Igbo nation. They are culturally and socially cohesive, making them the natural foundation for a new state.

Some argue that Anioma should remain outside the South-East zone. From your perspective, what drives this opposition, and how valid are their claims?

Much of the opposition is driven by political and economic interests rather than genuine cultural or historical concerns. Certain individuals benefit from Anioma remaining in Delta State, they hold political positions, economic advantages, or influence that could diminish if Anioma were integrated into the South-East. Others are simply resistant to change, even when that change promises social, economic, and political progress.

The claims about cultural misalignment are largely unfounded. Anioma people share language, customs, marriage rites, and worldviews with Igbo communities in Abia, Imo, and Anambra States etc. Historically, Anioma communities have been part of the broader Igbo socio-cultural network, and their inclusion in the South-East corrects a long-standing political anomaly.

What do supporters expect from the Federal Government and National Assembly? We expect the Federal Government and the National Assembly to take decisive steps to make Anioma State a reality. This includes fast-tracking public hearings, allowing a referendum so that affected communities can freely express their will, and ensuring Anioma is included among the new states being considered in the ongoing constitutional review. Our goal is to finally seal this long-standing national demand with broad, bipartisan support. We also commend President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the National Assembly for their openness to discussions on restructuring. Their cooperation gives us confidence that Anioma State can be achieved in a fair and transparent manner.