Why Aba deserves to be 6th state in S-East zone – Ex-attorney general

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – Pioneer Attorney General of Abia State, Theo Nkire, has said that Aba deserves to be the sixth state to be created in the South East to make the zone at par with other geopolitical zones in the country.

Briefing journalists in Aba, Nkire, who is the spokesman for the Aba State Movement, disclosed that Aba State was approved for referendum by both chambers of the National Assembly in June 1983, adding that other state creation movements that got such approvals have all been created as states in Nigeria.

He also disclosed that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, through separate committees headed by late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and former Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Professor Chigozie Ogbu, respectively, had recommended Aba as the sixth state to be created in the South East zone.

Nkire noted that Aba was one of the states recommended to be created in the South East during the 2014 confab convened by President Goodluck Jonathan.

Emphasising the economic viability of Aba in the area of commerce, electricity, agriculture, oil and gas and solid minerals and indigenous technology, the pioneer Attorney General further stated that Aba is too important to the Igbo nation as every Igbo family has a relationship in the city.

On population, he stated that Aba comprises nine local governments: Isiala Ngwa North, Aba South, Ukwa West, Obingwa, Osisioma Ngwa, Isiala Ngwa South, Aba North, Ugwunagbo and Ukwa East, stressing that the agitation for Aba State started 70 years ago and has fulfilled all the requirements for a new state in line with the Nigerian constitution.

He also urged other areas agitating for state creation to wait because the South East has already taken a position to have Aba State created as the oldest and most qualified agitation.

He said, “Two weeks ago, the joint committee of the National Assembly met in Lagos and recommended a sixth state for the South East zone. The position of Aba State Movement is that the sixth state, which the National Assembly has set out to create, is Aba State. Aba is the pride of Eastern Nigeria, the sixth state for the South East zone.

“The first presentation for Aba State started in 1952. In 1957, presentations were also made to the Willinks Commission.

“The case for Aba State is different, distinct and unique in many ways. Aba State has 9 LGAs. There is affinity between the Ngwa and the Asa/Ndoki clans, but some of the states created in Nigeria today had only 3 LGAs when they were created.

“Between 2009 and 2010, Aba State Movement visited 23 states and obtained the signatures of members of the state Houses of Assembly in line with the constitutional requirements.

“Aba has fulfilled all the requirements stipulated in section 8 of the Nigerian constitution. Aba was approved for referendum by both arms of the National Assembly in June 1983. Almost all the states approved for referendum alongside Aba at that time have been created.

“Aba was one of the four states recommended for the South East by the national confab of 2014 during the Jonathan administration which would have brought the states in the country from 36 to 55. Ohanaeze Ndigbo also recommended the creation of Aba as the sixth state in the South East through two separate committees headed by late Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and Prof Chigozie Ogbu, in 2015 and 2023, respectively.

“Aba has all it takes to be a state. Aba is the centre of Eastern Nigeria unity, the home of technological innovations, this was why it was named the Japan of Africa. Aba is a mini Nigeria where people achieve their dreams with ease.”

Nkire dismissed insinuations that Abia State would collapse if Aba State is created, stressing that Abia State is richer with solid minerals, massive manpower and other endowments which other states lack.