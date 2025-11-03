What my election as IAA VP/Area Director means for Nigeria – Steve Babaeko

By Tunde Oso

The International Advertising Association (IAA), the world’s most influential network uniting marketing, communications, and media professionals, has announced the election of Steve Babaeko, Group CEO and Chief Creative Officer of X3M Ideas, as Vice President and Area Director, Africa, on its Global Board.

In his new role, Babaeko will spearhead the IAA’s mission across the African continent, driving growth, amplifying African voices in global marketing conversations, and fostering stronger collaboration among practitioners, brands, and creative communities.

“Africa is bold, creative, and bursting with potential. It’s time the world took notice and I am here to help make that happen,” said Babaeko. “This is more than a

title; it’s a commitment to build bridges between markets, minds, and movements. Together, we can create a stronger, more connected global marketing community.”

As VP and Area Director, Africa, Babaeko succeeds Mrs. Norkor Duah of Ghana, who provided years of visionary and strategic leadership that significantly expanded the IAA’s footprint across the continent. Building on her legacy, Babaeko aims to accelerate the association’s presence in emerging African markets, strengthen industry representation, and ensure that Africa’s creative energy resonates more powerfully on the global stage.

Babaeko’s election marks another milestone in a career defined by creativity, advocacy, and leadership. A former two-term President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of

Nigeria (AAAN) and a Visiting Fellow at Henley Business School, UK, he has championed initiatives that empower the next generation of African marketing professionals while positioning African creativity as a global force.

Under his leadership, X3M Ideas has grown from a Nigerian startup into one of Africa’s fastest-growing independent agency networks , with offices in South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, Congo Brazzaville, Dubai, and London and remains the only Nigerian and West African agency to have won a Cannes Lions Award.

“The IAA has always stood for global collaboration and the advancement of marketing communications. Steve’s appointment embodies our belief that Africa is a critical voice in shaping the future of our industry,” said Frederik Borestrom, World President and Chairman of the IAA Global Board.