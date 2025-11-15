What I desire in a man – Actress Ugochukwu Anasor

…I’m not in Nollywood to be admired for my looks

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress, Ugochukwu Anasor has shared her thoughts on her career and relationships. On her acting career, Ugochukwu believes that it’s talent that can keep one relevant and not just beauty. She focuses on growth, discipline, and delivering performances that leave a mark. Her dream has evolved from being seen and heard to creating impact, producing meaningful stories, and inspiring younger actors.

As she puts it, “I’ve always believed that beauty might get you noticed, but talent keeps you relevant. I didn’t come into Nollywood to be admired for how I look . I came to be respected for my craft.”

On relationships

The actress describes herself as a one-man woman, believing in loyalty and emotional connection. According to her, she gives her all in love and doesn’t know how to divide her energy or affection. She values partnership and vision in a relationship, seeking a man with direction, drive, and integrity.

On Regina Daniels’ ordeal

Ugochukwu notes that everyone’s journey is different and happiness is personal. While she doesn’t wish Regina Daniels’ current situation on her worst enemy, she believes that whatever decision brings peace and fulfillment is what matters.”My takeaway from her current situation is that happiness is personal and every decision has its consequences.”

Managing advances

Ugochukwu sets clear boundaries, prioritizing respect and her work. She appreciates admiration but doesn’t entertain distractions, maintaining a professional image.

On love and money

Ugochukwu believes love doesn’t always come with wealth, but values partnership and vision. “If a man has direction, drive, and integrity, I can build with him. But I can’t settle down with someone who’s comfortable doing nothing,”she said.