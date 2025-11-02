We’re not together anymore – Lamine Yamal confirms break-up with Nicki Nicole

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has confirmed the end of his relationship with Argentine rapper Nicki Nicole.

The teenage star, widely regarded as one of football’s brightest young talents, has seen his personal life become an increasing topic of public discussion.

His romance with Nicole had captivated social media, with the pair frequently seen together on outings.

Their relationship, which lasted less than a year, has now concluded following Yamal’s confirmation.

The winger addressed the speculation during an interview with Javi Hoyos, stating, “We are not together anymore,” while denying rumours of a difficult breakup. He added, “It was not because of any infidelity.”

Gossip surrounding the split intensified after a recent trip to Italy, but Yamal dismissed claims suggesting he had been unfaithful.

“We have simply parted ways and that’s it,” he said. “Everything that is coming out has nothing to do with us. I’ve not been unfaithful or got with someone else.”

Nicole had been a frequent presence at Barcelona matches, often watching from the stands alongside injured players such as Raphinha and Dani Olmo.

She was even seen speaking with Barcelona manager Hansi Flick while supporting Yamal from the sidelines.

