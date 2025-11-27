We’re inches away from crushing banditry — Defence minister Badaru

Former Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, says the Armed Forces are closing in on overcoming banditry across the country, despite the recent resurgence of school abductions.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service monitored in Kaduna, the minister acknowledged the persistence of security challenges but described the current pattern of attacks as characteristic of guerrilla tactics, where criminal groups strike intermittently to instill fear.

“This is how guerrilla warfare works,” Badaru said. “There will be periods of calm, and then they launch an attack that shakes the nation. Yes, we know their locations, but some of these areas are places where direct strikes could endanger civilians, or forests where our bombs cannot penetrate.”

He maintained that Nigerian troops are working “day and night” to dismantle the networks responsible for the violence, assuring the public that the military is making significant progress.

Badaru expressed concern over the return of mass abductions of students, noting that the government has ordered a full investigation into recent incidents.

“We never said the problem was completely over. But this renewed kidnapping of schoolchildren worries us. We are studying what went wrong and how to prevent a recurrence,” he said.

According to him, an established framework for school security had previously contributed to a reduction in cases over the last two years.

The minister confirmed an investigation into reports that security personnel were withdrawn shortly before bandits attacked a girls’ school in Maga, Kebbi State. “We will uncover what happened. If anyone is found culpable, they will be sanctioned,” he said.

Badaru also noted concerns about bandit groups extorting rural communities, while explaining that military operations in such areas are conducted cautiously to avoid civilian casualties.

Responding to remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump about potential military action over alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria, the minister said Nigerian officials are engaging with the U.S. government to address the claims.

“Our leaders have been there, and discussions are ongoing. By God’s grace, there will be understanding,” he said, adding that Nigeria maintains defence partnerships with several countries.