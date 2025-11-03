We’ll support Trump to end ethno-religious genocide in Nigeria – IPOB

IPOB

…Mobilises Nigerians in US against Tinubu’s visit

By Steve Oko

The Indigenous People of Biafra IPoB, has vowed to “fully support” President Donald Trump of the United States of America, “end ethno-religious genocide in Nigeria”.

This was contained in a statement by the US chapter of IPoB, which was made public by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPoB, Emma Powerful.

The pro-Biafra movement, urged all Nigerians of every tribe resident in the US, to resist any attempt by Nigeria to launder its image against the recent designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, CPC, by President Trump.

IPoB vowed to mobilise all Nigerians in the US to protest against the proposed meeting of a delegation by the Federal Government and President Trump.

This is coming on the wings of a report that a high-powered delegation of the Federal Government, is expected in the US on Tuesday, to meet with President Trump over Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern.

According to IPoB, any attempt by Nigeria to deny or cover up existence genocide against Christians and indigenous Nigerians would be vigorously resisted.

The statement titled : “Maximum Voltage Activist Alert”: read “A high-level Nigerian delegation is reportedly heading to the United States to polish Nigeria’s battered international image and deceive world leaders into believing that peace, justice, and religious freedom exist in that country. They want to cover the blood.

“We say NO! We will not allow the same government presiding over ethnic cleansing, forced displacement, church burnings, abductions, and mass burials of Indigenous Peoples to rewrite the narrative while the victims are still bleeding.

“This is the hour to raise our voices with thunder, in the capital of the free world.

We must support President Trump to end ethno-religious genocide in Nigeria.”

IPoB said its detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was the first to raise the alarm against Christian genocide but he was ignored, persecuted and unjustly incarcerated.

“For over a decade, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu sounded the alarm about the jihadist expansion, land-grabbing agenda, and systematic extermination targeting Judeo-Christian populations.

They abducted him, tortured him, and locked him away because he refused to be silent while his people were marked for extinction.

“We will honour his sacrifice by taking the truth to Washington, D.C. — loudly.

Why we must mobilise now- not tomorrow!”

IPoB said indigenous Nigerians are under constant attacks by terrorists while the Federal Government watch in silence.

“Indigenous nations across Nigeria are being overrun one after another: Hausa ancestral identity erased;Nupe communities swallowed; Middle Belt villages wiped out; and Christian lands in Southern Kaduna soaked in blood”.

The statement also read:”Yoruba communities in Kwara under siege; and Biafraland under constant military occupation”.

It further read”If we don’t rise, we will be the next headline, the next mass grave, the next ‘never again” story. There is no neutral ground in the face of genocide. Silence is surrender.

Inaction is consent.”

IPoB said the protest would be peaceful and non-violent.

“Our protest will be peaceful – but unmistakably powerful. This is not a violent call. This is NOT a call for confrontation. This is a call for a mass, peaceful, unstoppable display of conscience.”

The statement urged Nigerians, irrespective of their tribe or ethnicity to be united against genocidal attacks by terrorists in the country.

“Bring your voice. Bring your flag.

Bring your faith. Bring your courage.

Let the world see a sea of Biafran and Judeo-Christian solidarity in the heart of Washington.

“This call is for every Biafran in the U.S. — your presence is your duty; Judeo-Christians — your faith demands you defend the persecuted; Yoruba Nation, Middle Belt, Idoma, Tiv, Ijaw, Ibibio, and all Indigenous Peoples — stand with us”.

The statement also urged “human rights defenders, civil liberty groups, and all people with a conscience to join this march for truth”.

“No tribe stands alone anymore — unity is our shield. No diplomatic lies can cover mass graves. No lobbying can erase the tears of widows and orphans.

No propaganda can bury the truth forever.

“The world must hear the cry of the persecuted. America must stand with the oppressed — not the oppressor.’