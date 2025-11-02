We’ll defend our country against any external aggression, Fani-Kayode tells Trump

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to recent remarks by former United States President Donald Trump, who allegedly threatened Nigeria with possible military action, declaring that the country would defend its sovereignty against any external aggression.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Fani-Kayode faulted Trump’s comments, describing them as provocative and unjustified. He urged Nigerian leaders and citizens to treat the issue with seriousness and unity.

Imagine a deranged & sociopathic meglomaniac & tyrant, a recalcitrant and unrepentant schoolyard and dockside bully and a cheap and shameless godless scumbag like @realDonaldTrump

threatening our country with violence, military action and invasion. What a nerve!



According to him, foreign powers have often mischaracterised Nigeria while ignoring their own role in global instability. He warned that international double standards could inflame domestic tensions if not carefully handled.

Fani-Kayode cautioned the government against relying solely on reassurances from foreign officials, noting that shifts in U.S. domestic politics could influence future policy toward Nigeria. He called for vigilance and strategic engagement, saying conciliatory statements should not be mistaken for a settled American position.

He also referenced a message from a correspondent who described Trump’s comments as “childish and provocative,” and called on Nigerians to stand firm in the face of any threat.

“The crisis should serve as a wake-up call for our leaders and citizens to strengthen national resolve,” Fani-Kayode wrote. “Any foreign action framed as protecting one community could worsen internal divisions.”

The former minister emphasised the need for national fortitude and collective dignity, urging Nigerians to resist narratives that undermine their unity or sovereignty.

He added that Nigeria must not allow international pressures to dictate its domestic agenda, calling instead for sober reflection and renewed patriotism in addressing security and political challenges.

Fani-Kayode’s remarks come amid heightened diplomatic tensions following comments from Washington about alleged targeted violence against religious communities in Nigeria.