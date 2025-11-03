Daniel Onjeh, APC chieftain in Benue.

Comrade Daniel Onjeh, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Chairman of the Governing Board of the Project Development Institute (PRODA), has faulted the recent threat by United States President Donald Trump to launch military action against Nigeria over alleged religious persecution, describing it as “dangerous and unnecessary.”

In a statement issued on Sunday, Onjeh said Trump’s comment had raised deep concern among Nigerians, not only because of the tone of the threat but also due to the long history of foreign narratives portraying Nigeria as a country on the brink of collapse.

“The statement has alarmed many Nigerians, not because it came from President Trump alone, but because there’s a long-standing perception that some external forces always see Nigeria through the lens of instability,” he said.

“That is why many Nigerians do not take this recent statement as a mere expression of concern.”

Onjeh acknowledged that insecurity and killings across the country are real and must be addressed, but rejected attempts to frame the crisis as a religious war.

“What we are facing is not a Christian persecution or a Muslim persecution. It is a national assault on every citizen, regardless of faith or background,” he said.

“Christians have been killed. Muslims have been killed. Traditional worshippers and even those with no religion have also been killed.”

He cautioned that narrowing Nigeria’s security challenges to religion could deepen mistrust and fuel the agenda of terrorists. “Terrorism does not obey religion. It feeds on fear, chaos, and division,” he said.

The former PRODA chairman also warned against allowing any foreign military presence in Nigeria under the guise of humanitarian assistance.

“There is a clear difference between an intervention and an invasion. Nigeria has not requested foreign troops, and any attempt to deploy external military forces on Nigerian soil against the will of the government would amount to an invasion,” he explained.

Onjeh urged the United States to assist Nigeria instead by providing intelligence, training, and modern weapons to strengthen local security forces.

“We need support, not invasion. The United States can help us fight terrorism by exposing its sponsors and allowing us to acquire the weapons required to defend ourselves,” he stated.

He called on Nigerians to unite behind President Bola Tinubu in defense of the nation’s sovereignty.

“Political disagreements at home must never blind us to the danger of foreign interference. Nigeria is open to friendship and partnership, but will not accept intimidation from any country, no matter how powerful,” Onjeh said.

He concluded that what the country seeks is “cooperation, not control, and progress, not destabilisation.”