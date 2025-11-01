Warri comes alive as filmmakers, stars storm the city for WIFF

By Benjamin Njoku

The ancient city of Warri in Delta State will reverberate with festivity from December 8 to 12, as filmmakers from across Africa, movie stars and enthusiasts storm the city for the maiden edition of the Warri International Film Festival, WIFF. Founder of the festival, comrade Alex Eyengho announced this during a recent visit to the Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Comr. Agbateyiniro Weyinmi Isaac.

Eyengho, with 30 years of experience in the movie industry, aims to revive Warri’s film-making legacy and create a film village. He discussed the project with prominent Warri personalities like Richard Mofe Damijo and Alibaba Akpobome, who agreed to support the initiative.

Eyengho assured that the Warri International Film Festival would be an annual event, adding that Warri used to be the capital of Film making in Delta State, before it shifted to Asaba, which now has a film village.

He said, “The Warri International Film Festival will regenerate the interest of our creatives and make Warri a beehive. The Chairman of Warri Local Government, will be the chief host. The Chairman, will be among awardees on the award night, during the film festival, due to the value he has added to the local government.

“We will rely on the assistance of the chairman and the local government Council, to make the event a success. I appeal that King George Hall be given an infrastructural facelift for future events and other big shows.”

The Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Comr. Agbateyiniro, in his response, noted: “I want to appreciate Mr. Eyengho for deeming it necessary to reactivate the Wafarian spirit. Many Wafarians are doing excellently well in the creative industry outside home, but it’s good that our senior brother, who has distinguished himself outside, is bringing this film festival home.

“Ideas revolutionise the world, we want to thank him for coming to partner with us. It’s good to start a good thing, no matter how small, because it would definitely grow, when properly nurtured. Like he said, film production will empower our people.”

The festival will start in Warri South, then move to Koko in Warri North and later Warri South-West.