Visit Nigeria Initiative unveiled to rebrand  to boost tourism, attract investment 

Nigeria has launched a new national project aimed at reshaping its global image, boosting tourism, and attracting investment through the Visit Nigeria Initiative.

The initiative, unveiled at a private event, seeks to engage the diaspora and promote the country’s cultural and economic potential on the international stage.

In a statement signed by its Founder and Project Director, Iyad Ghraizi, the project was described as being proudly endorsed and supported by the Federal Government.

“Nigeria’s story is one of courage, creativity, and unstoppable potential,” Ghraizi said.

“The Visit Nigeria Initiative is our formal invitation for the world to experience that firsthand.”

According to him, the campaign goes beyond tourism, representing a strategic movement built on four core pillars — reshaping global perception, engaging the diaspora, promoting tourism, and developing an integrated digital platform for travel and investment.

To drive the mission, the initiative appointed two ambassadors, including Charmaine Hayden, a renowned strategist and author with a background in venture capital and socio-economic development.

Hayden said her role was to help articulate the project’s economic vision.

“This is about more than visibility,” he stated.

“We are building the cultural and economic infrastructure that enables people to invest in and believe in Nigeria’s future.”

Also partnering with the project is Enoch Hyelaparda Danbaba, a commercial pilot and humanitarian known for his #ChangingTheNarrative campaign.

Danbaba, Nigeria’s first National Youth Ambassador to South Africa, said it was time Nigerians took control of their national story.

“Our narrative has been written by others for too long,” he said. “Visit Nigeria gives us the platform to showcase our authenticity, beauty, and spirit to the world.”

With its formal launch, the Visit Nigeria Initiative signals a renewed push to present Nigeria as a leading destination for tourism, culture, commerce, and global partnership.