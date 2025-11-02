Visit Nigeria initiative launches in Abuja

….. Appoints UK-based Investor Charmaine Hayden as Brand Ambassador

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

In a bid to change global narratives about Nigeria and unlock new opportunities in tourism, investment, and diaspora engagement, the Visit Nigeria Initiative was officially launched over the weekend in Abuja.

Founder and Project Director, Visit Nigeria Initiative, Mr. Iyad Ghraizi, said the project was born out of the need to address

disconnected experiences, a lack of centralized trust and barriers that should not exist.

According to him, the initiative is focused on building a digital and communal infrastructure that will change the narrative, create trust, and open local opportunities.

Mr. Ghraizi added that the vision of the Visit Nigeria Initiative is officially endorsed and supported by the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and others who share our belief in a new chapter for Nigeria.

He said, “This is the problem we are here to solve today. Today, we are proud to introduce the solution — the Visit Nigeria initiative.

“This is not just another website or a marketing campaign. This is a national movement. A unified, verified ecosystem designed to be Nigeria’s first one-stop shop for the whole world.

“One, change the narrative. We will actively tell and showcase the true story of Nigeria; a story of our culture, commerce, community and the breathtaking opportunities; Two, create trust. Through verified listings, secure processes and reliable information, we are building a platform where the world can engage with Nigeria with confidence.

“Three, go to our local opportunities. For the international travelers, the diaspora investors, the local business owners, we are creating a seamless bridge. A bridge that turns interest into action and curiosity into vision, into investments and into growth.

“But the vision of this scale needs more than just a platform. It needs a face. It needs a voice. It needs a champion who embodies the spirit of this new Nigeria. And it is my absolute privilege to now introduce to you who will lead the charge.”

Expanding on the project’s scope, Mr. Ghraizi explained that the Digital Nigeria platform is not just for travellers or diaspora engagement, but also for Nigerians within the country.

He noted that this initiative benefits both visitors and Nigerians at home, offering opportunities to showcase small and medium businesses to the world.

He further emphasized that the initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in tourism and national image projection.

Ghraizi added that the initiative has already kicked off and the platform will be live on the 19th of November.

Ghraizi added that the team has been working with relevant security agencies, including the police, to ensure the safety of visitors during the December festive season.

He said, “The whole conclusion is being able to build sustainable credibility behind the initiative and behind the platform. The first state-specific guide, will be launched on the 30th of December, alongside the platform on November 19,” he said.

In her remarks, the newly appointed Brand Ambassador, Charmaine Hayden, expressed deep gratitude and shared her personal connection to the project.

She said her journey as an investor across Africa revealed the need for better representation and understanding of Nigeria’s real potential.

She emphasized the importance of showing the world Nigeria’s creativity, enterprise, and resilience.

She added that Visit Nigeria’s work is not only to attract visitors but to help them engage responsibly and sustainably.

She further noted that the initiative aims to encourage visitors to explore beyond Lagos nightlife.

She said, “Nigerians are great at everything, right? If they’re going to be bad, they’re going to be great at being bad. But we need more representation by diasporas and people outside talking of the great talent that exists here.

“Visit Nigeria has a very, very important job on their hands, and that’s helping people to integrate properly, to make sure they’re doing it sustainably, and to make sure they are helping to build the future of the economy of Nigeria.

“We encourage them to spend money within the economy. Rather than just coming and going to the same places all the time, we want them to go and see how communities work, how local products are made, and how to bolster local economies.”

She said by the end of the first quarter of 2026, the initiative expects to have measurable results to guide future actions.

“By the end of the year, we should have some real actionable data that we can actually say, OK, we’re ready for next year,” she said.

A commercial pilot, humanitarian, and Pan-African advocate, Enoch Hyderabad’s Danbaba, also pledged his support to the project.

He commended Visit Nigeria’s founders for focusing on tangible impact and promised to mobilize other youth ambassadors to support the project.

“For me, being a youth ambassador over the years, it’s not just being politically influenced. I chose to be in the humanitarian side. A lot of people have platforms and beautiful initiatives, especially in Africa, but the result is not there. It’s because the core is usually lost before we even get the result.” He said

In her closing remarks, Co-founder of the Visit Nigeria Initiative, Ms. Vivian Aghoghovbia, thanked the partners and urged Nigerians to actively participate in the movement.

She invited Nigerians and businesses to register on the platform when it goes live on November 19.

The national project, endorsed by the Federal Government, seeks to reposition Nigeria as a trusted global destination by showcasing its culture, commerce, and creativity through a one-stop digital platform.