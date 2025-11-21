Video: Pope Leo XIV says violence in Nigeria targets ‘Christians and Muslims’

Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV says that both Christians and Muslims are victims of widespread violence in Nigeria, linking the bloodshed to extremist groups as well as economic and land-related conflicts.

His remarks, captured in a video recorded during an interview in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, which has now gone viral, draws fresh attention to Nigeria’s deepening security crisis.

Asked about the persecution of Christians in Nigeria, Pope Leo XIV says:



“In Nigeria, in certain areas, there is certainly danger for Christians but for all people. Christians and Muslims have been slaughtered. There's a question of terrorism. There's a question that has to do a… pic.twitter.com/yJaMUkziLP — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) November 20, 2025

Responding to a question about whether Christians face genocide in Nigeria, the Pope said, “I think in Nigeria, in certain areas, there is certainly a danger for Christians, but for all people. Christians and Muslims have been slaughtered.” He added that the insecurity is fuelled not just by terrorism but by economic pressures and competition for land. “There’s a question of terrorism. There’s a question that has to do a lot with economics, if you will, and control of the lands that they have,” he said.

Pope Leo XIV urged the Nigerian government to step up efforts to protect citizens, saying, “Unfortunately, many Christians have died, and I think it’s important to seek a way for the government, with all peoples, to promote authentic religious freedom.”

Recall that Pope Leo XIV recently referenced Nigeria in a message drawing attention to global attacks on Christian communities.

“In various parts of the world, Christians suffer discrimination and persecution… I think especially of Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mozambique, Sudan… God desires peace among all His children!” he wrote on X.

His latest remarks come as U.S. President Donald Trump recently redesignated Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged Christian genocide; a claim the Federal Government has dismissed as false and misleading.

The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa held a hearing on the redesignation on Thursday, where lawmakers, religious leaders, State Department officials and witnesses presented sharply divided views.

Vanguard News